12 Monkeys Renewed (and Cancelled)

12 Monkeys is getting 86’d at Syfy, but there’s a twist (and it’s a pretty good one).

TVLine has confirmed that the cabler has renewed the time travel-themed drama for a 10-episode fourth and final season, to debut in 2018. Additionally, the series’ 10-episode third season will air over three consecutive nights beginning Friday, May 19 and concluding Sunday, May 21 (the first four episodes will premiere on Friday, with three episodes airing Saturday and the final three airing on Sunday.

12 Monkeys has a dedicated and enthusiastic fan-base thanks to the epic storytelling by Terry Matalas, and the stellar cast and crew,” said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to offer fans an opportunity to binge the third season as a reward for their lasting support, and we couldn’t be more excited to see where Terry takes us with the final chapter of this fabulous story in the fourth season.”

