the voice best blind auditions season 12
Courtesy of NBC

The Voice: The 11 Best Blind Auditions

By /

Now that The Voice has completed its Blind Auditions for Season 12, we can see clearly a few things: 1. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are that couple, the one that makes googly eyes at each other so much that other couples wonder whether they’re still demonstrative enough. 2. Adam Levine’s much-mocked sweater will go down in history as the most talked-about article of clothing since the white-gold/blue-black dress. And 3. some contestants are better than others — way better.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

The Voice: The 11 Best Blind Auditions of Season 12
Launch Gallery

That being the case, as the NBC talent show reviews the tryouts with a two-hour special Wednesday (8/7c), TVLine has done, in essence, the same, ranking the 11 best Blind Auditioners from least- to most-promising. Of course, this countdown is completely subjective, so you are not only welcome but encouraged to weigh in on these picks with a list of your own.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Check out the gallery attached right (or click here for direct access), then drop a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Ian says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    Vanessa Ferguson
    Chris Blue
    TSoul
    Valerie Ponzio
    Kawan DeBose
    Casi Joy
    Lilli Passero
    Lauren Duski
    Stephanie Rice
    Felicia Temple

    Reply
ad
 