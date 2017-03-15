The Voice: The 11 Best Blind Auditions

Now that The Voice has completed its Blind Auditions for Season 12, we can see clearly a few things: 1. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are that couple, the one that makes googly eyes at each other so much that other couples wonder whether they’re still demonstrative enough. 2. Adam Levine’s much-mocked sweater will go down in history as the most talked-about article of clothing since the white-gold/blue-black dress. And 3. some contestants are better than others — way better.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

That being the case, as the NBC talent show reviews the tryouts with a two-hour special Wednesday (8/7c), TVLine has done, in essence, the same, ranking the 11 best Blind Auditioners from least- to most-promising. Of course, this countdown is completely subjective, so you are not only welcome but encouraged to weigh in on these picks with a list of your own.

Check out the gallery attached right (or click here for direct access), then drop a comment below.