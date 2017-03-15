The Originals: Watch the Emotional First Minute of the Season 4 Premiere

A lot can change in five years — just ask The Originals. (You know, once Hayley finishes waking them all up.)

Friday’s long-awaited season premiere (The CW, 8/7c) picks up half a decade after “the fall of the Mikaelsons,” as explained by Vincent in TVLine’s exclusive clip from the episode. And with Klaus off the proverbial throne, now replaced by Marcel, the Big Easy has undergone a few structural shifts.

But Vincent’s sermon isn’t just about looking towards a peaceful future; he also takes a moment to remember the “high price” paid to achieve that peace, including the untimely death of Cami and the treacherous sacrifice of Davina.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your hopes (teehee) for Season 4 below.