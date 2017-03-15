Supergirl Photos: Kara Meets Mon-El's Parents(?), Music Meister Arrives

It’s all going down on Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c).
After a brief hiatus — I know it was only a week, but it felt like more — the series returns with the long-awaited arrival of Teri Hatcher and Kevin Sorbo’s “top-secret” characters, now known to be a pair of royals from Daxam, where Mon-El was apparently a prince. (Given that the incoming duo was previously referred to as “your highnesses,” I think it’s probably safe to theorize that they’re also Mon-El’s parents.)
Viewers were introduced to Hatcher and Sorbo’s characters in the final moments of the March 6 episode, but their meeting with Kara is sure to prove far more momentous. The promo for Monday’s episode finds the Girl of Steel informing Mon-El that the revelation of his royal lineage “changes everything.”
But there’s more than just Kara’s awkward sit-down dinner with the Daxamites to look forward to; new photos released by The CW on Wednesday also feature the arrival of Darren Criss as the villainous Music Meister, the catalyst of Tuesday’s musical Supergirl/Flash crossover (8/7c).
Flip through the gallery of photos from Monday’s Supergirl — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Part of me is a bit sad they didn’t go with a navy blazer, just for old time’s sake, but that would have been a bit too on-the-nose.
I´m looking forward to this episode, because – I know, most commenters have another and very, very strong opinion – I actually like Mon-El (and I actually think s2 is way better than s1) and because they dragged out this whole mysterious past thing waaaaaayyyy to long. I´m kind of hoping there is more to the story then that he is the prince because that would be so damn obvious… I´m hoping for an interesting back story (see his remark about his father in “Homecoming”) and a good explanation for why he lied.