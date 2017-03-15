Supergirl Season 2 Photos
Launch Gallery

Supergirl Photos: Kara Meets Mon-El's Parents(?), Music Meister Arrives

By /

It’s all going down on Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c).

VIDEOSThe Flash and Supergirl Get Retro Glam in First Musical Crossover Promo

After a brief hiatus — I know it was only a week, but it felt like more — the series returns with the long-awaited arrival of Teri Hatcher and Kevin Sorbo’s “top-secret” characters, now known to be a pair of royals from Daxam, where Mon-El was apparently a prince. (Given that the incoming duo was previously referred to as “your highnesses,” I think it’s probably safe to theorize that they’re also Mon-El’s parents.)

Supergirl Season 2 Photos
Launch Gallery

Viewers were introduced to Hatcher and Sorbo’s characters in the final moments of the March 6 episode, but their meeting with Kara is sure to prove far more momentous. The promo for Monday’s episode finds the Girl of Steel informing Mon-El that the revelation of his royal lineage “changes everything.”

RELATEDThe Flash‘s Candice Patton Weighs In on Broken ‘WestAllen’ Engagement, Teases ‘Breathless’ Musical Role

But there’s more than just Kara’s awkward sit-down dinner with the Daxamites to look forward to; new photos released by The CW on Wednesday also feature the arrival of Darren Criss as the villainous Music Meister, the catalyst of Tuesday’s musical Supergirl/Flash crossover (8/7c).

Flip through the gallery of photos from Monday’s Supergirl — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Wordsmith says:
    March 15, 2017 at 2:26 PM

    Part of me is a bit sad they didn’t go with a navy blazer, just for old time’s sake, but that would have been a bit too on-the-nose.

    Reply
  2. V.J. says:
    March 15, 2017 at 2:55 PM

    I´m looking forward to this episode, because – I know, most commenters have another and very, very strong opinion – I actually like Mon-El (and I actually think s2 is way better than s1) and because they dragged out this whole mysterious past thing waaaaaayyyy to long. I´m kind of hoping there is more to the story then that he is the prince because that would be so damn obvious… I´m hoping for an interesting back story (see his remark about his father in “Homecoming”) and a good explanation for why he lied.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 