Supergirl Photos: Kara Meets Mon-El's Parents(?), Music Meister Arrives

It’s all going down on Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c).

After a brief hiatus — I know it was only a week, but it felt like more — the series returns with the long-awaited arrival of Teri Hatcher and Kevin Sorbo’s “top-secret” characters, now known to be a pair of royals from Daxam, where Mon-El was apparently a prince. (Given that the incoming duo was previously referred to as “your highnesses,” I think it’s probably safe to theorize that they’re also Mon-El’s parents.)

Viewers were introduced to Hatcher and Sorbo’s characters in the final moments of the March 6 episode, but their meeting with Kara is sure to prove far more momentous. The promo for Monday’s episode finds the Girl of Steel informing Mon-El that the revelation of his royal lineage “changes everything.”

But there’s more than just Kara’s awkward sit-down dinner with the Daxamites to look forward to; new photos released by The CW on Wednesday also feature the arrival of Darren Criss as the villainous Music Meister, the catalyst of Tuesday’s musical Supergirl/Flash crossover (8/7c).

