Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mocks Rachel Maddow's Trump-Tax Reveal

Barely 24 hours after Rachel Maddow’s much-hyped yet ultimately unsatisfying exposé of some leaked pages from President Donald Trump’s past tax return, Stephen Colbert donned a deep-V and blazer and put his own spin on the MSNBC host’s reveal.

“I hold in my hand something very significant. It is a joke, a joke that we have confirmed has been heard by Donald Trump,” Colbert said, dressed as Maddow, in a video bit released ahead of Wednesday’s Late Show.

The gag: Colbert takes the longest possible route to revealing the joke in question, “Why did the chicken cross the road?,” much like The Rachel Maddow Show took its time getting into the details of Trump’s 2005 1040 form on Tuesday. (Plus, he totally nails her mannerisms, right?)

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Colbert channel Maddow.

4 Comments
  1. Guy says:
    March 15, 2017 at 7:34 PM

    Eh…

  2. Wordsmith says:
    March 15, 2017 at 7:39 PM

    At the very least, it pokes holes in the stereotype that liberal comedians never make fun of other liberals.

  3. schu says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:11 PM

    This is gold. So appreciate Colbert taking fair aim at Maddow for her “reporting” skills.

  4. J.B. says:
    March 15, 2017 at 8:23 PM

    His impersonation of Maddow is so spot on it’s almost frightening.

