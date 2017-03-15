Leah Remini's Scientology Exposé Renewed at A&E: 'I Need to Continue'

Leah Remini will continue to expose the alleged wrongdoings of the Church of Scientology, now that A&E has ordered a second season of her acclaimed docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

For those unfamiliar with the series, each episode finds ex-Scientologist Remini meeting with fellow defectors — ranging from former high-level executives to church members — who detail shocking stories of abuse, heartbreak and harassment experienced upon leaving the church behind. Since it first debuted last November, the Church of Scientology has continued to dismiss the claims made by Remini and other former members who have appeared on the program, but has not pursued legal action against A&E.

“The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue,” Remini said in a statement to THR. “It would be another [scenario] if they stopped trying to discredit everyone’s stories and said, ‘If you don’t like it, don’t be part of Scientology.'”

RELATEDWhat About Barb?: Jessica Gunning, Leah Remini to Star in NBC Reboot

The 10-episode follow-up is expected to premiere this summer.

Have you been watching Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath? And if so, what are you thoughts on a second season?