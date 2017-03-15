Leah Remini's Scientology Exposé Renewed at A&E: 'I Need to Continue'

Leah Remini will continue to expose the alleged wrongdoings of the Church of Scientology, now that A&E has ordered a second season of her acclaimed docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
For those unfamiliar with the series, each episode finds ex-Scientologist Remini meeting with fellow defectors — ranging from former high-level executives to church members — who detail shocking stories of abuse, heartbreak and harassment experienced upon leaving the church behind. Since it first debuted last November, the Church of Scientology has continued to dismiss the claims made by Remini and other former members who have appeared on the program, but has not pursued legal action against A&E.
“The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue,” Remini said in a statement to THR. “It would be another [scenario] if they stopped trying to discredit everyone’s stories and said, ‘If you don’t like it, don’t be part of Scientology.'”
The 10-episode follow-up is expected to premiere this summer.
Great news – one of the best documentaries I have seen this year. Genuinely shocking and heartbreaking at the same time. Leah is also a great, engaging host. Can’t wait.
Funny how she did not have any issues with Scientology until work started drying up for her
Or maybe the work started drying up when she started to have problems with Scientology.
Funny how your commenting on something you have absolutely no information on proving you didn’t watch the show. If you had, you would know that she did have issues with Scientology, but she would be punished for questioning.
Good for her! This “church” is a dangerous cult. When is their tax exempt status going to be revoked?!
Fantastic news!! Leah is a brave woman for taking on the cult and I applaud all of the ones who have appeared on her show for showing such courage in telling their heartbreaking stories. It would be poetic justice for an ex-member to be the one to bring down the cult once and for all!