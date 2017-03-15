Mad Men's Jessica Paré Boards CBS' Navy SEAL Pilot, Starring Jim Caviezel

Jessica Pare CBS Pilot
Mad Men alum Jessica Paré has been recruited for CBS’ drama pilot about Navy SEALs.

Written by Benjamin Cavell (Justified), the project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask. Paré, our sister site Deadline reports, will play Mandy, a whip-smart CIA analyst.

The cast thus far also includes Max Thieriot (Bates Motel), Neil Brown Jr. (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency), A.J. Buckley (CSI: NY), Toni Trucks (Franklin & Bash).

In addition to her run as Mad Men‘s Megan, Paré’s previous TV credits include episodes of Satisfaction and Life, plus Jack & Bobby.

