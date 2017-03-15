Peak TV Treasure: Review

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

REVIEW

NETWORK | Comedy Central

CREATED BY | Andy Daly and Charlie Siskel

RELATEDPeak TV Treasure: 12 Monkeys

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 19 over the first two seasons

EPISODE LENGTH | 30 mins.

PREMISE | Daly stars as TV personality Forrest MacNeil, the host of show-within-a-show Review. Instead of critiquing TV, film or books, Forrest uses his platform to review life experiences — big, small and, at times, deadly — on a scale of one to five stars. Under the impression that his life’s work is of the utmost importance (even though we’re never given the impression that his show is a hit, or that anyone in the outside world seems to know who he is), Forrest is willing to review just about anything his audience suggests (via video messages detailing their imbecilic requests). Some of them are just silly (petty theft, sleeping with a celebrity, going to outer space); others are downright offensive (becoming a racist, becoming a “little person,” “curing” homosexuality); and then there are those that threaten to seal Forrest’s fate (becoming an addict, instigating a bareknuckle brawl, being buried alive). Forrest is somehow able to dust himself off and go on with his reviews, even though they destroy the lives of those he cares for most, including his father (Barney Miller‘s Max Gail), his wife estranged wife Suzanne (Playing House‘s Jessica St. Clair), his father-in-law Jack (the ubiquitous Fred Willard) and his ‘tween son Eric.

RELATEDPeak TV Treasure: Lethal Weapon

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Black comedy. Cringe comedy. Humor that makes you tense up and, at times, become aggressively angry. In the end, the anxiety that builds when watching any given episode is worth it because Daly, since the very first episode, has given one of the most fearless performances of anyone on TV — comedy or drama — for which he received TVLine accolades during Season 2.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | The show is populated by one of the funniest supporting casts on TV. With very few words, Megan Stevenson is a hoot as Forrest’s in-studio sidekick A.J. Gibbs, who at times comes off as an airhead but can occasionally appear wise beyond her years (or at the very least, wiser than Forrest). Additionally, Difficult People fave James Urbaniak plays Grant, the executive producer of the show-within-a-show who never quite seems too concerned with Forrest’s well-being. Lennon Parham (aka St. Clair’s equally hilarious Playing House co-star) also pops up in Season 2 as a love interest to Forrest, and winds up in a very dark place. The eclectic roster of one-time guest stars also put to great use includes Allison Tolman (Fargo), Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical), Johnny Pemberton (Superstore, Son of Zorn), Scott Menville (aka Full House “whatever” guy Duane) and Lance Bass (yes, Lance Bass). (It’s also worth noting that Review is based on the Australian series Review With Myles Barlow, which is available on Hulu.)

RELATEDPeak TV Treasure: Sweet/Vicious

IS IT COMING BACK? | Yes. It returns for its third and final season (after a 17-month hiatus!) on Thursday, March 16.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All aired episodes are available for free via the Comedy Central app and CC.com (after signing in with your cable provider); Seasons 1 and 2 are also available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Xbox Video, Vudu, Verizon Flexview and Google Play.

Press PLAY on the videos below for a very small taste of one of Forrest MacNeil’s tamer reviews — just know that pancakes will probably be ruined for you for awhile! — then hit the comments: Will you check in with the show?