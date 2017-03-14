Weekend Update Primetime Spinoff Officially Ordered at NBC

NBC’s planned Weekend Update spinoff has landed a formal series order — and a somewhat surprising launch date.

Confirming a report from February, the Peacock network announced Tuesday that it has handed a four-episode order for Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update, a 30-minute primetime version of SNL‘s venerable Weekend Update segment, to launch Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9/8c.

As expected, Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will handle hosting duties, although other SNL cast members are expected to make cameos.

“SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century — how many shows can say that?! — so we didn’t want them to take the summer off,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have Colin Jost and Michael Che continuing their unique brand of news with fresh Weekend Update shows in primetime this August.”

This is not the first time Update has aired in primetime. In October 2008, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler presided over Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday in the weeks leading up to the election between Barack Obama and John McCain. It returned for an additional six episodes in 2009, followed by a brief comeback in September 2012.