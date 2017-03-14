Flash Recap: Who Made a Sacrifice? Who Left? Plus, More 'WestAllen' Woes

This week on The Flash, Barry braved the Speed Force to save Wally (and in doing so take his place trapped in a personal hell), but in the end it was someone else who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Determined to this time willingly merge with the Speed Force, Barry entered with some new precautions, in the form of a “tether” created by Cisco, while Julian monitored his vitals. Vibed into the “negative world,” Barry first encountered an Eddie avatar, followed by one of Ronnie — both of whom served as examples of lives that might have turned out differently had they not supported The Flash’s mission. After Barry eluded Black Flash’s clutches, a faux Leonard Snart entered the mix as someone who was inspired by Barry to do good things with “bad” results, such as sacrifice his life to save the Legends.
Barry remained steadfast in his mission to not just extract but replace Wally (who has been damned to watch his mother die over and over) as the imprisoned speedster, but he was informed that it’s not so simple. The lesson here is that Barry and only Barry can save Iris, that his decision to task Wally with the future rescue played a part in Iris’ brother’s grim fate.
When Barry struggled to accept this lesson, Snart went in for the kill, but Jay Garrick stepped in to intervene. Barry used Jay’s helmet to reflect Snart’s cold ray back at him, after which Jay revealed that he will stay behind, to take Wally’s place in the Speed Force prison. Barry objects, especially since Jay already has lived as a prisoner (of Reverse-Flash, in the iron mask), but Jay explained that “every marathon has a finish line,” and he is ready to cross this one. Using Jay’s helmet as a “tether” of sorts, Barry is able to exit the Speed Force, with a shook Wally in tow.
Elsewhere:
* Once the team got the idea to use the talon that Barry sliced off Savitar as a means to tracking the speed god, Jesse became determined to do just that and confront him herself — even KO-ing H.R who stood in her way. Finding Savitar, Jesse indeed got her ass kicked, until a frantic H.R. surmised that if their foe wears armor, he must be human inside — so Jesse uses the talon to stab him in the neck, allowing for her escape. Once Barry came back, H.R. shared this new intel, that Savitar is not any”god” but “a man, baby!”
* With Jay now trapped in the Speed Force, Jesse bid Wally a “see you later” — punctuated by sweet, shared ILYs — before relocating to Earth-Three, which is now down a speedster. (Earth-Two meanwhile must be like, “Um, hellooooo?”)
* At episode’s end, Barry and Iris rehashed their recently complicated dis-engagement situation, with Iris affirming her wish to be Barry’s wife. Bar, though, acknowledged that he did propose “because I thought it would save you. But I was wrong. I alone have to save you, not by changing [the future] but embracing it.” And somehow that means needing “space” for now, staying with Cisco, as he moves forward with his grand plan. As a gobsmacked Iris streams all of the tears.
What did you think of “Into the Speed Force”?
Everyone is dumb and I hate them. I think I’ll just read the recaps for the rest of the season because it may affect the DC shows I’m actually still invested in.
I feel you; I’m glad I didn’t waste my time reading the promo interviews with Grant and Candace. But, I’m too far into the season to stop watching now.
Oh Barry. Good thing you’re so good looking. I’m still a little mad at you though, at least until you make a giant love declaration again. Poor Iris! But damn, that Speedforce was brutal with Barry!
I swear, they better not reveal that Wally West is Savitar. I have a bad feeling about this.
Wally and Jay are probably the most obvious candidates right now.
Are you @#$%^ kidding me?!?!?!? The writers needs to be FIRED last season for this lame@ss ‘hero’. Also, great big sincere thank you for the recap. You’re my hero saved me from watching this garbage.
um… What? I fail to see the logic here. You want to embrace the future but do it without the woman you love? Wow CW needs to desperately hire new writers, Arrow is bad enough we don’t need Flash to plummet down the drain. And if Wally or Jay are Savitar I’m going to be pretty pissed.
i honestly think Savitar is Malcolm Thawne [i.e. Cobalt Blue] it would be great to see Grant play someone completely opposite Barry… and it helpthe running theory that its a future version of Barry.
So, Jay Garrick is Savitar? Isn’t Savitar’s whole beef with Barry that Barry “at some time in the future” trapped him in the Speed Force? And that’s exactly what happened in this episode – Barry made a foolish decision (yet again), which resulted in Jay being trapped in the Speed Force.
And poor Earth 2. I guess it must have Superman, Batman and (most importantly) Wonder Woman to keep it safe from evil metahumans, etc.
Jay Garrick made the decision, not Barry. So, no, I don’t think it’s Jay. Plus Savitar was going to kill Jay in the mid season finale.
Anyone else think Savitar is actually Barry that disappeared in the future?
Oh, get out of here! This back-and-forth romantic thing is what killed the ratings for Arrow.
We are all assuming Savitar is a man, but what if Savitar is a woman? Could be Jesse.
Just a thought since Grant was saying that there are no hints leading to the Savitar reveal. So it got me thinking of other possible candidates besides Future Barry or another Earths Barry as there have been possible hints with the whole ‘I am the Future Flash’ line.
Um, WHY did Barry dump Iris? I don’t get it. At the beginning of the episode he’s worried she’s having doubts, and then all of a sudden at the end when she’s not, he’s all, well, I need space now. I like the shade in the recap too, lol. That didn’t make any sense! Embracing the future means needing space? What? Even Grant didn’t look convinced why he was saying the words he was saying. He’s gonna stay with Cisco and leave her by herself while Savitar’s out and about? Sorry but this was some really stupid writing. Unless he changes his mind in like an episode or two, this didn’t make ANY sense at all.
Message to Flash producers and writers – fix this hot mess. No seriously. You are about to lose a majority of your faithful audience with all this nonsense. Fix it, and lets move on. Bring back the show we all fell in love with. This ain’t it. Tonight was depressing. Leave that to Arrow.
Ditto.
I don’t see the logic of taking time apart from Iris so Flash gives us dumb reason for a break just like Supergirl this is actually the first time Flash has made me go WTF and not in a good way
Honestly, if Barry needs some space to just get his head straight after his experience in the speed force so he can be more clear minded in his decisions, then that makes sense. Otherwise it doesn’t. I liked the ep overall, but they really need to stop being so downbeat. It’s like the writers are insisting on being morose.
I am mad Barry and Iris broke up. That is one of the reasons I like the show. Get it together.
Really, is every CW show a juggling act of ‘Hero finds love, hero loses love, repeat ad inifinitum’? People in reality do not put up with that s%#&, on a constant basis, seriously, do they?!
First Oliver and Felicity now Barry and Iris. I’m not saying these couples are the only reason I watch Arrow and The Flash but they definitely help keep me interested in the story. I am losing interest in both shows which makes me sad because I really want to enjoy them. I hope the writers are paying attention b/c I know I’m not alone in feeling this way.