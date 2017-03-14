Flash Recap: Who Made a Sacrifice? Who Left? Plus, More 'WestAllen' Woes

This week on The Flash, Barry braved the Speed Force to save Wally (and in doing so take his place trapped in a personal hell), but in the end it was someone else who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Determined to this time willingly merge with the Speed Force, Barry entered with some new precautions, in the form of a “tether” created by Cisco, while Julian monitored his vitals. Vibed into the “negative world,” Barry first encountered an Eddie avatar, followed by one of Ronnie — both of whom served as examples of lives that might have turned out differently had they not supported The Flash’s mission. After Barry eluded Black Flash’s clutches, a faux Leonard Snart entered the mix as someone who was inspired by Barry to do good things with “bad” results, such as sacrifice his life to save the Legends.

Barry remained steadfast in his mission to not just extract but replace Wally (who has been damned to watch his mother die over and over) as the imprisoned speedster, but he was informed that it’s not so simple. The lesson here is that Barry and only Barry can save Iris, that his decision to task Wally with the future rescue played a part in Iris’ brother’s grim fate.

When Barry struggled to accept this lesson, Snart went in for the kill, but Jay Garrick stepped in to intervene. Barry used Jay’s helmet to reflect Snart’s cold ray back at him, after which Jay revealed that he will stay behind, to take Wally’s place in the Speed Force prison. Barry objects, especially since Jay already has lived as a prisoner (of Reverse-Flash, in the iron mask), but Jay explained that “every marathon has a finish line,” and he is ready to cross this one. Using Jay’s helmet as a “tether” of sorts, Barry is able to exit the Speed Force, with a shook Wally in tow.

Elsewhere:

* Once the team got the idea to use the talon that Barry sliced off Savitar as a means to tracking the speed god, Jesse became determined to do just that and confront him herself — even KO-ing H.R who stood in her way. Finding Savitar, Jesse indeed got her ass kicked, until a frantic H.R. surmised that if their foe wears armor, he must be human inside — so Jesse uses the talon to stab him in the neck, allowing for her escape. Once Barry came back, H.R. shared this new intel, that Savitar is not any”god” but “a man, baby!”

* With Jay now trapped in the Speed Force, Jesse bid Wally a “see you later” — punctuated by sweet, shared ILYs — before relocating to Earth-Three, which is now down a speedster. (Earth-Two meanwhile must be like, “Um, hellooooo?”)

* At episode’s end, Barry and Iris rehashed their recently complicated dis-engagement situation, with Iris affirming her wish to be Barry’s wife. Bar, though, acknowledged that he did propose “because I thought it would save you. But I was wrong. I alone have to save you, not by changing [the future] but embracing it.” And somehow that means needing “space” for now, staying with Cisco, as he moves forward with his grand plan. As a gobsmacked Iris streams all of the tears.

What did you think of “Into the Speed Force”?