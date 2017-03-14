The 100: Eliza Taylor Breaks Down Clarke's Radioactive Transformation, Previews 'Crazy Journey' Ahead

Eliza Taylor has something she’d like to say about the most recent episode of The 100: “I’m sorry about that.”

Taylor is, of course, referencing the March 1 episode‘s haunting final shot of a radioactive Clarke — one we’ve included above just in case you didn’t see it, or somehow managed to purge it from your memory.

“It was all makeup,” she tells TVLine. “I had two gigantic contact lenses to give me the creepy eye effect, then it was about four hours of just pasting stuff on my face. It took a really long time, but it was worth it. I definitely scared a lot of the crew.”

Taylor describes the haunting hallucination as a manifestation of “Abby’s greatest fear, which is that her daughter is going to get stuck out in the radiation.” She also notes that Raven’s hallucination was “very different, so it’s hard to say exactly what ALIE is doing to their brains.”

The 100 returns Wednesday (The CW, 9/8c), and Taylor says we can expect yet another “crazy journey” to save mankind, one which will require Clarke to open up and trust the people closest to her — which, as you know, isn’t easy for anyone to do on this show.

“It’s going to be really tough, but I think she’s really grateful to have such a strong team,” Taylor explains. “She’s leaning on her friends more this season, rather than taking everything on herself. It’s nice to see her working with a team.”

