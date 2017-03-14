Rachel Maddow Poised to Reveal Trump Tax Returns; White House Says MSNBC Is 'Desperate for Ratings'

It was the moment that set the Twitterverse ablaze (see ya, #blizzard2017!) on Tuesday: Rachel Maddow announced that MSNBC has obtained President Donald Trump‘s tax returns, suggesting that all will be revealed live on tonight’s Rachel Maddow Show (9/8c).
Maddow then followed that tweet with another, clarifying what her show actually obtained:
Minutes before the broadcast, the White House released a statement, referring to Maddow as being “desperate for ratings.” Read it in full below:
Trump’s tax returns have long been a point of contention in the political sphere. While it’s been customary for major presidential candidates to release their tax returns — every one since President Gerald Ford in 1978, according to The New York Times — Trump has repeatedly refused to do so.
What are you hoping to learn from Maddow’s report? Drop your thoughts in a comment below. (And come back to TVLine after the broadcast.)
Who cares?
12 year old tax returns? That seems … underwhelming
Why is this even a TVLine story? So dumb.
WOW! Can’t wait to watch… I am hoping to see how much he earns from Russian companies and other foreign governments…
Isn’t it illegal to disclose this info. publically?
Nope.
What a jip. Talk about misleading and overhyping.
Relentless stupidity.
Looks like the Madcow is serving up nothingburgers again.
she has nothing