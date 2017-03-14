Rachel Maddow Donald Trump Tax Returns
Courtesy of MSNBC

Rachel Maddow Poised to Reveal Trump Tax Returns; White House Says MSNBC Is 'Desperate for Ratings'

By /

It was the moment that set the Twitterverse ablaze (see ya, #blizzard2017!) on Tuesday: Rachel Maddow announced that MSNBC has obtained President Donald Trump‘s tax returns, suggesting that all will be revealed live on tonight’s Rachel Maddow Show (9/8c).

Maddow then followed that tweet with another, clarifying what her show actually obtained:

Minutes before the broadcast, the White House released a statement, referring to Maddow as being “desperate for ratings.” Read it in full below:

Trump’s tax returns have long been a point of contention in the political sphere. While it’s been customary for major presidential candidates to release their tax returns — every one since President Gerald Ford in 1978, according to The New York Times — Trump has repeatedly refused to do so.

What are you hoping to learn from Maddow’s report? Drop your thoughts in a comment below. (And come back to TVLine after the broadcast.)

10 Comments
  1. Bella says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:31 PM

    Who cares?

    Reply
  2. skrable2a says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:32 PM

    12 year old tax returns? That seems … underwhelming

    Reply
  3. Marie58 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:32 PM

    Why is this even a TVLine story? So dumb.

    Reply
  4. french5851 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:35 PM

    WOW! Can’t wait to watch… I am hoping to see how much he earns from Russian companies and other foreign governments…

    Reply
  5. Harris says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:47 PM

    Isn’t it illegal to disclose this info. publically?

    Reply
  6. wancell69 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 5:56 PM

    What a jip. Talk about misleading and overhyping.

    Reply
  7. Collette says:
    March 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM

    Relentless stupidity.

    Reply
  8. Tee Hee says:
    March 14, 2017 at 6:05 PM

    Looks like the Madcow is serving up nothingburgers again.

    Reply
  9. Harris says:
    March 14, 2017 at 6:12 PM

    she has nothing

    Reply
See More Comments
