Rachel Maddow Poised to Reveal Trump Tax Returns; White House Says MSNBC Is 'Desperate for Ratings'

It was the moment that set the Twitterverse ablaze (see ya, #blizzard2017!) on Tuesday: Rachel Maddow announced that MSNBC has obtained President Donald Trump‘s tax returns, suggesting that all will be revealed live on tonight’s Rachel Maddow Show (9/8c).

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

Maddow then followed that tweet with another, clarifying what her show actually obtained:

What we've got is from 2005… the President's 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

Minutes before the broadcast, the White House released a statement, referring to Maddow as being “desperate for ratings.” Read it in full below:

WH responds to MSNBC report on Trump tax returns: "you know you are desperate when you willing to violate the law…" pic.twitter.com/DCedFdxWCc — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 15, 2017

Trump’s tax returns have long been a point of contention in the political sphere. While it’s been customary for major presidential candidates to release their tax returns — every one since President Gerald Ford in 1978, according to The New York Times — Trump has repeatedly refused to do so.

