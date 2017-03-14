Exclusive

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: Catch-Up Promo Teases the 'Ultimate Reveal'

By /

So much insanity has unfolded during the past 150 episodes of Pretty Little Liars… and it’s all led up to this.

VIDEOSPretty Little Liars Season 7B: A.D. Delivers Twisted Surprise in First Clip

A new promo for the Freeform drama’s final 10 episodes — premiering Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c — takes a look back at the “drama, shade, twists and turns” that have gotten us to the long-awaited unmasking of A.D. (aka the “ultimate reveal.”)

Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Photos
Launch Gallery

RELATEDPretty Little Liars Boss Talks Spencer’s Fate, Multiple Weddings, Wren’s Return and More in Season 7B

And as you’ll see in TVLine’s first look at the promo, the series isn’t simply recalling the Liars’ good moments; Hanna kidnapping Noel, Elliot diving headfirst into the girls’ windshield, and Spencer’s elevator hookup are all well-documented.

RELATEDPretty Little Liars Scoop: Time Jump, Musical Number… and Reunion?

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for the final 10 episodes? (Any confident theories about A.D.?)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Alex says:
    March 14, 2017 at 7:09 AM

    Oh, yet another one? Alright then!

    Reply
  2. Daniel says:
    March 14, 2017 at 8:33 AM

    Hopefully these last episodes do the show justice

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 