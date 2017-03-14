Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: Catch-Up Promo Teases the 'Ultimate Reveal'

So much insanity has unfolded during the past 150 episodes of Pretty Little Liars… and it’s all led up to this.

A new promo for the Freeform drama’s final 10 episodes — premiering Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c — takes a look back at the “drama, shade, twists and turns” that have gotten us to the long-awaited unmasking of A.D. (aka the “ultimate reveal.”)

And as you’ll see in TVLine’s first look at the promo, the series isn’t simply recalling the Liars’ good moments; Hanna kidnapping Noel, Elliot diving headfirst into the girls’ windshield, and Spencer’s elevator hookup are all well-documented.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for the final 10 episodes? (Any confident theories about A.D.?)