Once Upon a Time Season 6 Finale Title Teases Climactic [Spoiler]

Once Upon a Time there was a rematch.

Executive producer Adam Horowitz on Tuesday released the titles of the ABC drama’s two-part (season or series?) finale, which hints at a climactic clash between Emma and Gideon. As you can see (below), the episodes are titled “The Final Battle Part 1” and “The Final Battle Part 2.”

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Shake-Up: 4 Vets in Talks to Return for Possible Season 7

Here's a twofer — the final #OnceUponATime #titlespoilers of season 6 — hope to see ya Sunday! pic.twitter.com/DDPVqN0XZr — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) March 15, 2017

Although Ms. Swan won Round 1 in the midseason opener, perhaps a bit too easily, Horowitz previously assured TVLine, “We can most certainly expect another showdown.”

The two-part finale airs the week after the show’s musical episode, which features songs sung by stars Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader, Colon O’Donoghue, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and others.

Although Once‘s future at ABC remains in limbo, contract negotiations have begun with Morrison, Parrilla, O’Donoghue and Robert Carlyle for a potential Season 7, TVLine reported last Friday.

Once fans, do you think the “Final Battle” will truly be final?