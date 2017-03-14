Jane Lynch Joins Cast of NBC's Comedy Pilot Relatively Happy

Well, this is some casting news to get Glee-ful about: Jane Lynch has signed on to star in the NBC comedy pilot Relatively Happy, TVLine has learned.

The Emmy winner will play Bobbi Martin, a “fast-living, Scotch-drinking, three-piece-suit-wearing, womanizing divorce attorney.” Bobbi is the boss and mentor of Henry (SNL alum Jon Rudnitsky), who moves in with his sister Heather (Good Girls Revolt‘s Genevieve Angelson) for the first time since they were kids after one of them suffers a painful loss.

Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astrof (Angie Tribeca) wrote the pilot, and they originally conceived the Bobbi character as a man. But, they say, “we realized the best person for the job was Jane Lynch.” Sitcom legend James Burrows will direct the pilot.

Lynch has a long and stellar career on the small screen, highlighted by her six seasons as cheer coach Sue Sylvester on Fox’s Glee. (She won an Emmy for the role in 2010.) Recently, she starred in the short-lived CBS sitcom Angel From Hell and had a recurring role on Criminal Minds as Reid’s mother Diana. Lynch also currently hosts the NBC game show Hollywood Game Night, which was renewed for a fifth season last May.