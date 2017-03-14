Jane Leeves The Great Indoors
Shutterstock

TVLine Items: Jane Leeves Heads Indoors, Ballers Return Date and More

By /

Jane Leeves is The Great Indoors‘ version of… Batman?

The Hot in Cleveland actress will guest-star on the CBS comedy as Sheryl, the seventh wife of Roland (Stephen Fry), TVLine has learned exclusively.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Jack (Joel McHale) is so wowed by Roland’s new bride — a wealthy world traveler/double PhD who earned her money by investing in various companies — that he refers to her as “Batman.”

Leeves’ episode is slated to air in late April/early May.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

*  The Rock’s HBO comedy series Ballers will return for Season 3 on Sunday, July 23 at 10/9c, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Insecure at 10:30 pm.

RELATEDGame of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date (Finally) Set at HBO

* Spike TV will air the special One Night Only: Alec Baldwin, featuring comedic tributes from the actor’s friends and costars, on Sunday, July 9 at 9 pm. 

* Lori Petty (Orange Is the New Black) will guest-star on Hawaii Five-0 as a nurse who helps Danny keep a comatose witness safe from the people who would like to silence him forever, EW.com reports. Petty’s episode airs in May.

* Disney XD has renewed Big Hero 6: The Series — which picks up where the 2014 film left off — for Season 2 ahead of its series premiere this fall

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. tjchurch2001 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:57 PM

    1] No such thing as Alec “1 Night Only”… Now, it’s 500 Too Many. (Oh, it will be a tribute to him?! Then show that with the title! “Tribute To…” or something!)

    2] To me, Petty will always bring up memories of “League Of Own”, “Tank Girl”, & something else I recently saw her guest on that I can’t recall (though I never saw nor want to see “Tank”).

    Reply
  2. Amber says:
    March 14, 2017 at 3:20 PM

    So excited about “Insecure”! I’ve been mad about the whole Lawrence situation for months now. I finally know when I’m going to get a resolution.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 