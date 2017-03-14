TVLine Items: Jane Leeves Heads Indoors, Ballers Return Date and More

Jane Leeves is The Great Indoors‘ version of… Batman?
The Hot in Cleveland actress will guest-star on the CBS comedy as Sheryl, the seventh wife of Roland (Stephen Fry), TVLine has learned exclusively.
Jack (Joel McHale) is so wowed by Roland’s new bride — a wealthy world traveler/double PhD who earned her money by investing in various companies — that he refers to her as “Batman.”
Leeves’ episode is slated to air in late April/early May.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* The Rock’s HBO comedy series Ballers will return for Season 3 on Sunday, July 23 at 10/9c, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Insecure at 10:30 pm.
* Spike TV will air the special One Night Only: Alec Baldwin, featuring comedic tributes from the actor’s friends and costars, on Sunday, July 9 at 9 pm.
* Lori Petty (Orange Is the New Black) will guest-star on Hawaii Five-0 as a nurse who helps Danny keep a comatose witness safe from the people who would like to silence him forever, EW.com reports. Petty’s episode airs in May.
* Disney XD has renewed Big Hero 6: The Series — which picks up where the 2014 film left off — for Season 2 ahead of its series premiere this fall.
1] No such thing as Alec “1 Night Only”… Now, it’s 500 Too Many. (Oh, it will be a tribute to him?! Then show that with the title! “Tribute To…” or something!)
2] To me, Petty will always bring up memories of “League Of Own”, “Tank Girl”, & something else I recently saw her guest on that I can’t recall (though I never saw nor want to see “Tank”).
So excited about “Insecure”! I’ve been mad about the whole Lawrence situation for months now. I finally know when I’m going to get a resolution.