Dave Chappelle Addresses Elephant in Room in Netflix Special — Watch Trailer

“I’ve been gone for a very long time,” declares Dave Chappelle in the trailer for his two anticipated comedy specials, both of which bow March 21 on Netflix.

Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin, filmed in Los Angeles in March 2016, and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, filmed in Austin, TX in April 2015, mark the comedian’s first stand-up specials in more than a decade (since he took a showbiz sabbatical after abruptly quitting his hit Comedy Central series).

VIDEOSDave Chappelle Hosts SNL: Watch Video of the Night’s Best Sketches

Per Netflix, both specials feature “never-before-seen” footage “from Chappelle’s personal comedy vault.” A third one — which is currently being shot — will be released later this year.

In the above trailer, Chappelle riffs on the scourge that “kills more black people than police” (table salt!), opens up about his ISIS fears, and recalls his creepy run-in with O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your thoughts on Chappelle 2.0.

  1. Joey Padron says:
    March 14, 2017 at 9:29 AM

    Good trailer. Can’t wait to see his two new comedy specials!

