Christopher Gorham Insatiable Cast Pilot
Christopher Gorham Joins Debby Ryan Beauty Pageant Pilot Insatiable

By /

Christopher Gorham‘s new gig has way less spy tech, way more sequins.

The Covert Affairs alum has signed on to play a pageant dad in The CW’s Insatiable pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

Gorham will be a series regular in the project, opposite Debby Ryan (Jessie) and Dallas Roberts (The Good Wife).

The potential series from writer Lauren Gussis (Dexter) and executive producer Ryan Seacrest follows Bob (played by Roberts), a disgraced civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who agrees to represent Patty (Ryan), a bullied teenager/former fat girl who, after her jaw is broken, drops about 70 pounds.

Gorham’s character, Barnum, is the district attorney and Bob’s nemesis, as well as a parent to a crown-seeking kid.

The actor currently recurs on The Magicians and 2 Broke Girls. His TV resumé also includes Once Upon a TimeUgly Betty and Jake 2.0.

