Susan Sarandon Joins Ray Donovan

Susan Sarandon — who’s currently starring as Bette Davis in FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan — will remain in the showbiz world for her next TV gig.

The Oscar winner is joining Ray Donovan‘s upcoming fifth season as Samantha Winslow, the strong, focused head of a motion picture studio. Showtime is billing Sarandon’s stint a “season-long guest arc.”

Back in September, Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander hinted at Season 5’s Tinseltown theme, telling TVLine, “I am very interested to see what happens when the Donovan family actually attempts to work together in more unison in the world of Hollywood. I would love to do a very grand Hollywood story.”

Ray Donovan is slated to return this summer.