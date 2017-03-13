TVLine Items: Rashida Jones' black-ish Role, Drama High's New Title and More

The black-ish family is expanding.

Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca, Parks and Recreation) will guest-star on the ABC comedy as Bow’s sister, EW.com reports.

Jones’ episode — which is slated to air in late April — revolves around the incorrect belief that the two siblings have a lot in common.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jason Katims’ NBC drama pilot, formerly known as Drama High, has officially changed its title to Rise. Plus, Marley Shelton (The Lottery) has been cast as the wife of Josh Radnor’s character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) and Madison Davenport (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) have joined the cast of HBO’s eight-episode drama Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, per Deadline.

* National Geographic Channel has renewed the science-focused chat show StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson for a 20-episode Season 3, slated to air this fall.