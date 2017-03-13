Quantico Recruits Krysta Rodriguez

Quantico is staging a Smash grab, casting Krysta Rodriguez as a take-charge Washington, D.C., insider, TVLine has learned.

The former Ms. Ana Vargas will play Maxine “Max” Griffin, whom the official character description calls the “intelligent, passionate and fiercely driven” founder of a professional women’s networking platform known as “The Roster.” Max’s guiding purpose: Get politics to treat women better.

TVLine can reveal exclusively that Max also is the fianceé of Hunter Parrish’s mystery character, who’ll make his first appearance in the March 20 episode, “LNWILT.” She’ll appear in multiple episodes.

Rodriguez currently stars in NBC’s Trial & Error, which premieres Tuesday. Her other TV credits include The Mysteries of Laura, Chasing Life, Younger and Gossip Girl. (Gossip Girl executive producer Joshua Safran was showrunner on Smash and is showrunner on Quantico.) She’s also starred in Broadway shows including First Date, The Addams Family and Spring Awakening.