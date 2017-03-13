Jeff Daniels to Star in Hulu's 9/11 Docudrama The Looming Tower

Jeff Daniels is returning to TV… and he’s not straying too far from the news.

The former Newsroom star has signed on to star in Hulu’s upcoming 9/11 drama The Looming Tower, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction book, the series chronicles the rise of Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda and how it led to the September 11th attacks.

Daniels will play John O’Neill, an FBI counter-terrorism expert who is convinced that al Qaeda is planning an attack on America. But he’s not squeaky-clean, either: O’Neill is juggling a number of girlfriends, none of whom know about his wife and children.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Dan Futterman (Foxcatcher) is penning the ten-episode series, with acclaimed documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear) on board to direct.

This is Daniels’ first TV role since HBO’s The Newsroom, where he won an Emmy in 2013 for playing news anchor Will McAvoy. He’s also starring alongside Michelle Dockery and Scoot McNairy in the upcoming Netflix miniseries Godless, due out later this year.