Doctor Who Takes on Emoji Robots, Daleks and More in Season 10 Trailer

“Something’s coming, Bill. I have the feeling that we’re going to be very busy.”

Peter Capaldi’s final season of Doctor Who promises to be quite an eventful one, with the Time Lord warning his new companion Bill (played by newcomer Pearl Mackie) of a forthcoming threat in this latest trailer.

Doctor Who: New Companion Bill Is In Awe of the Time Lord in Latest Trailer

After marveling at the Tardis and a (sinister?) robot that speaks emoji, Bill quickly gets thrown into a world of danger that includes: the Doctor’s frenemy Missy (Michelle Gomez), the familiar Dalek command “Exterminate” and even the terrifying vacuum of space itself.

Mackie succeeds Jenna Coleman, whose Clara Oswald made her final appearance in the Season 9 finale. Her inaugural Doctor Who season will also serve as Peter Capaldi’s last, who in January confirmed that he would exit the role of Time Lord following Season 10. Showrunner Steven Moffat is also on his way out, and will be replaced by Broadchurch scribe Chris Chibnall in Season 11.

Season 10 premieres Saturday, April 15 at 9/8c on BBC America.

