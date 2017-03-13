David Giuntoli, Poppy Montgomery to Lead CBS' Mission Control Drama Pilot

Grimm vet David Giuntoli and Unforgettable star Poppy Montgomery are headed to space.

The duo will headline CBS’ drama pilot Mission Control, from sci-fi novelist Andy Weir (The Martian), our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series centers around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists as they juggle both their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error.

Giuntoli — who is currently wrapping up a six-year run as homicide detective Nick Burkhardt on NBC’s Grimm — will play Stevenson, an astronaut and the mission’s commander. Montgomery’s role as Julie, the mission’s flight director, reunites the actress with the Eye network, where she starred in Unforgettable, Without a Trace and last year’s comedy pilot Furst Born.

Giuntoli and Montgomery join the previously cast Nestor Serrano (The Last Ship) and Levi Fiehler (The Fosters), who play the Johnson Space Center’s director and an intense “propeller head” who thinks in computer code, respectively.

Charles Eglee (Hemlock Grove, Dexter) and Simon Kinberg (Designated Survivor, The Martian) will serve as executive producers on the project.