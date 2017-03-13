A Series of Unfortunate Events Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

This qualifies as a most fortunate event: Netflix has renewed A Series of Unfortunate Events for a second season.
The streamer made the announcement on Twitter via a letter from “author” Lemony Snicket. “It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, collectively known as A Series of Unfortunate Events,” the note read. “To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funneled their ill-gotten gains toward a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series… I hope you’re happy. Because you won’t be, ever again.”
#ASOUE season 2 CONFIRMED!
(https://t.co/xXOr9ZWP1u) pic.twitter.com/ABswL0Qbax
— Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateTV) March 13, 2017
A video dubbed “A Miserable Message” also accompanied the announcement…
Season 1 of A Series of Unfortunate Events — which stars Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf — dropped in January. There’s now word on when we can expect Season 2 to debut.
👏👏👏👏
Yes! Can’t wait!
Thought this show was pretty average but netflix rarely cancels shows after one season
That is terrible news. I must now watch these poor unfortunate orphans as they encounter more trials and tribulations, a phrase that here means great difficulties.
Actually this show was really well done and very true to the spirit and tone of the books. Also can’t wait to see what costumes NPH wears next.
No*
NPH deserves an Emmy for this. Still wouldn’t get me to watch 5 minutes of an awards show, but he should get the emmy nevertheless. So much better than Jim Carrey’s Olaf.
YAY!!!!