A Series of Unfortunate Events Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

This qualifies as a most fortunate event: Netflix has renewed A Series of Unfortunate Events for a second season.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

The streamer made the announcement on Twitter via a letter from “author” Lemony Snicket. “It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, collectively known as A Series of Unfortunate Events,” the note read. “To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funneled their ill-gotten gains toward a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series… I hope you’re happy. Because you won’t be, ever again.”

A video dubbed “A Miserable Message” also accompanied the announcement…

Season 1 of A Series of Unfortunate Events — which stars Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf — dropped in January. There’s now word on when we can expect Season 2 to debut.