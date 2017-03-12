Quotes of the Week: This Is Us, SNL, Legion, Once Upon a Time and More

Even though Daylight Saving Time took away an hour of TV this weekend, we can assure you our Quotes of the Week gallery is as robust as ever.
This time around, we’ve got a very meta Walking Dead reference on Supernatural, a fashionable threat on The Magicians, pop culture confusion on Time After Time and the ABCs of dating on Vanderpump Rules.
Also featured in our round-up: double doses of Feud, Making History, The Last Man on Earth and Love.
Check out the attached gallery – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!
Aw man, my fav quote of the week isn’t there. It’s from OUAT, when Robin says “Steal from the rich to give to the poor? Why the hell would I do that?” It was so funny!!!
My QOTW was from Shades of Blue:
(Ray Liotta) Woz to Stahl:
“What? You gonna dress up prostitutes to look like me too?
You might have a hard time. I have a very distinctive look.”
I expected that quote from This Is Us would make it. I laughed out loud when Beth said that! I also hoped that Maya’s “Hear that, Dylan? I’m cooler than Coachella lesbians!” from Speechless would make it.
can’t beat Scorpions “fertile pastures” comment for dead-pan comedy!
Well I’m glad someone was amused by the nasty fat-shaming in ouat this week I guess.