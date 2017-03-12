The Young Pope's Sebastian Roché Remembers 24, Once, TVD and More

When you see Sebastian Roché on your TV screen, your first instinct may be suspicion.
Roché has appeared on a plethora of fan-favorite shows, often as the antagonist. One of the prolific actor’s current roles — on Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle — finds him once more causing trouble from a seat of power… at least, for now. Roché himself will be the first to tell you: His characters have a nasty habit of dying.
“I have died on every show,” he says, thinking back on a career that includes stints on 24, The Vampire Diaries, Once Upon a Time, Fringe, General Hospital and a bunch more hit series. And though he has yet to bite the dust in his current gigs — High Castle and HBO’s The Young Pope — “that may be coming,” he teases.
We asked Roché to reminisce about some of his favorite small-screen roles. Flip through the gallery at right — or click here for direct access — for the actor’s thoughts on working with “bloody legend” Jude Law, having an Ikea-set fan encounter and losing a tooth during an intense Mikaelson moment.
disappointed… i wanted to hear him talk about general hospital. he was so great as jerry jacks. but i loved what he said about fringe, supernatural, and tvd.
Too bad he oddnt mention his guest appearance on Charmed. I know it was only one episode but would have like to hear his thoughts about it.
sebastian roché is just a charismatic actor and i love that he’s in so many tv shows. somebody should make him a lead soon though.
He’s a great actor. Wish he talked about General Hospital which is probably one of his longest roles to date.