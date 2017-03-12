Memories From the Set
Sebastian Roché
Courtesy of NMA PR

The Young Pope's Sebastian Roché Remembers 24, Once, TVD and More

By /

When you see Sebastian Roché on your TV screen, your first instinct may be suspicion.

Roché has appeared on a plethora of fan-favorite shows, often as the antagonist. One of the prolific actor’s current roles — on Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle — finds him once more causing trouble from a seat of power… at least, for now. Roché himself will be the first to tell you: His characters have a nasty habit of dying. 

Memories from the Set: Sebastian Roché
Launch Gallery

RELATEDVampire Diaries EP Previews the Fight for Mystic Falls, a Possible Originals Connection and More in Series Finale

“I have died on every show,” he says, thinking back on a career that includes stints on 24The Vampire DiariesOnce Upon a TimeFringe, General Hospital and a bunch more hit series. And though he has yet to bite the dust in his current gigs — High Castle and HBO’s The Young Pope — “that may be coming,” he teases.

We asked Roché to reminisce about some of his favorite small-screen roles. Flip through the gallery at right — or click here for direct access — for the actor’s thoughts on working with “bloody legend” Jude Law, having an Ikea-set fan encounter and losing a tooth during an intense Mikaelson moment. 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Emily says:
    March 12, 2017 at 3:09 PM

    disappointed… i wanted to hear him talk about general hospital. he was so great as jerry jacks. but i loved what he said about fringe, supernatural, and tvd.

    Reply
  2. GraceM says:
    March 12, 2017 at 3:13 PM

    Too bad he oddnt mention his guest appearance on Charmed. I know it was only one episode but would have like to hear his thoughts about it.

    Reply
  3. Dominique says:
    March 12, 2017 at 3:23 PM

    sebastian roché is just a charismatic actor and i love that he’s in so many tv shows. somebody should make him a lead soon though.

    Reply
  4. dude says:
    March 12, 2017 at 3:26 PM

    He’s a great actor. Wish he talked about General Hospital which is probably one of his longest roles to date.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 