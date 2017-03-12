Scarlett Johansson Hosts SNL: Ivanka Perfume Ad, Trump vs. Aliens and More

Scarlett Johansson was officially inducted into Saturday Night Live‘s coveted Five-Timers Club this weekend, earning her membership card with an episode that started out rough, but quickly turned itself around.

RELATEDLouis C.K. to Host Saturday Night Live in April

The Avengers actress was front and center as Ivanka Trump in the best political sketch of the evening — a perfume ad for a woman “who knows what she wants, and knows what she’s doing” by having continued to support her father’s run for president even after the Access Hollywood bus tape scandal. In the commercial, Trump’s daughter was described as a feminist, an advocate, and a champion for women, but even the narrator couldn’t figure out why.

Among the episode’s other most notable sketches…

TRANSLATOR

What at first seemed like an immediate bomb turned out to be one of the funniest sketches of the night, with ScarJo playing the inventor of a technology that translates household pets’ thoughts into words. Using her dog Max to showcase the contraption, she soon learned that her pooch was — gulp! — a Trump supporter.

A SKETCH FOR THE WOMEN

The premise of this gem: In response to A Day Without a Woman, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney wrote a sketch that touches upon the importance of women’s issues. It seemed well-intentioned, and featured the entire female cast, but it quickly became clear that the bit was simply a showcase for the two men.

ALIEN ATTACK COLD OPEN

Alec Baldwin’s Trump impersonation just couldn’t save this underwhelming sketch, which found Earth under attack by aliens in the not-too-distant future. POTUS, of course, had no solution for the invasion, and was more concerned with whether the extraterrestrials had decimated California, and in turn, killed Arnold Schwarzenegger.

WEEKEND UPDATE

Easily one of Colin Jost and Michael Che’s strongest Updates ever, with terrific character work by Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon as Senator Al Franken and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Best of all was Pete Davidson, who threw shade at Trump apologists such as “spokesperson and James Bond villain” Stephen Miller, and guy “who got to be the House Speaker after someone waved a magic wand over a ventriloquist dummy” Paul Ryan.

RELATEDSNL‘s Pete Davidson Reveals Why He’s ‘Kinda Been Missing on the Show’

OLIVE GARDEN

Bennett portrayed the somewhat racist director of an ad for the restaurant chain who had some weird requests for his actors. These included sticking their faces directly in the pasta and reacting as if they’d just had a “big ol’ orgasm.”

ZOO PORNOGRAPHER

This local news sketch found animal photographer Danny Bangs mistaken for an animal pornographer, which resulted in a series of chyron gaffes and unintended innuendos. The bit was funny at first, but the sketch dragged on for what felt like an eternity.

VIDEOSAlec Baldwin ‘Lobbying’ to Play Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

What were your favorite sketches of the night? And what missed the mark? Grade the episode via our poll, then hit the comments and make your picks.