Game of Thrones' Sophie Williams, Maisie Williams Set for Carpool Karaoke

Game of Thrones‘ Sansa and Arya Stark haven’t shared a scene in quite some time — but portrayers Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams will soon be reunited for a tuneful cause.

The on-screen sisters are set to appear in an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke, Apple Music’s spinoff of the popular James Corden segment. The announcement was first made via the show’s Twitter feed on Sunday.

Unlike the Late Late Show version of Karaoke, Corden will not be in the driver’s seat for most episodes. Instead, the offshoot will feature celebrity pair-ups. Among those already teased: John Legend and Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane, Shaquille O’Neal and John Cena, Michael Strahan and Jeff Gordon, Billy Eichner and Metallica, and Will Smith and Corden.

A premiere date has not yet been announced for Carpool Karaoke. Game of Thrones, on the other hand, is set to return in July.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch a trailer for the Apple Music original series, then tell us if you’re excited to see Williams and Turner behind the wheel.