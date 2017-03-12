Ed Sheeran to Visit Game of Thrones

I’m gonna pick up the pieces and build a Lego castle…

Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran will appear in Game of Thrones‘ upcoming seventh season, showrunner David Benioff said Sunday.

Benioff, as well as co-showrunner D.B. Weiss and series stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, spoke at a panel that was part of the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

The show has been trying to get the multiple-Grammy winner on the fantasy drama for several seasons, EW.com reports.

Thrones has had plenty of previous musical guest stars, including Coldplay’s Will Champion (who played in the band at the Red Wedding) and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody (who led a “Bear and the Maiden Fair” singalong in Season 4).

Sheeran’s acting credits include a role in FX’s The Bastard Executioner and playing himself on NBC’s Undateable.

Game of Thrones will return on Sunday, July 16.