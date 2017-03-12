Ed Sheeran Game of Thrones Season 7 Cast
Ed Sheeran to Visit Game of Thrones

Singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran will appear in Game of Thrones‘ upcoming seventh season, showrunner David Benioff said Sunday.

Benioff, as well as co-showrunner D.B. Weiss and series stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, spoke at a panel that was part of the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

The show has been trying to get the multiple-Grammy winner on the fantasy drama for several seasons, EW.com reports.

Thrones has had plenty of previous musical guest stars, including Coldplay’s Will Champion (who played in the band at the Red Wedding) and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody (who led a “Bear and the Maiden Fair” singalong in Season 4).

Sheeran’s acting credits include a role in FX’s The Bastard Executioner and playing himself on NBC’s Undateable.

Game of Thrones will return on Sunday, July 16.

3 Comments
  1. Oran says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:34 PM

    So cool! :)

    Reply
  2. Danny says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:42 PM

    1,000 points for that lede.

    Reply
  3. Wordsmith says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:42 PM

    I wish that I were famous enough to indulge my geek fandom in such cool and high profile ways…

    Reply
