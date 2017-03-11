Ratings: Vampire Diaries Ends Its Run With Best Numbers in Over a Year

The Vampire Diaries ended its run on Friday night with 1.19 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up to 58- and 54-week highs. With Women 18-34, The CW notes the drama scored its best rating in 15 months (since Dec. 10, 2015).

Opening the network’s night, TVD‘s retrospective special did 1.14 mil/0.4.

Over on CBS, MacGyver‘s crossover with Hawaii Five-0 (8 mil/1.0) rose 15 percent in audience but actually dipped in the demo. Five-0 then did 9.3 mil and a 1.1, ticking up in both measures. Blue Bloods (9.4 mil/1.1) was steady, delivering the night’s biggest audience and tying H50 and ABC’s Dateline for the demo win.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Last Man Standing (5.8 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths, matching its series low in the demo; Dr. Ken (4.1 mil/0.8) also ticked down.

NBC | Grimm (4.24 mil/0.8) was again rock steady in the demo while inching up to its best audience since Jan. 27.

FOX | Leading out of a Rosewood rerun, Sleepy Hollow (1.78 mil/0.4) hit and matched series lows.

