Stephen Colbert Calls Mexico About Covering Cost of Trump's Wall

By /

Stephen Colbert is here to help ensure that Mexico pays for President Donald Trump’s border wall.

VIDEOSJon Stewart Urges Media to Dump President Trump: ‘Kick Him to the Curb’

TV's Shortest-Lived Shows
Launch Gallery

On The Late Show Friday, Colbert compiled a team of experts — including an architect, an engineer, a concrete guy and an interior designer — to come up with some rough estimates for the “so big, so strong, so powerful” wall. (As a reminder, Trump has just three years and 11 months to complete construction if he wants to keep his campaign promise.)

After concluding that the wall would have to be at least 100 feet tall, require at least 12,000 skilled laborers and result in roughly 4,800 casualties (!), Colbert put in a call to the Mexican consulate to see if the adjacent nation would foot the bill, which comes in just under $2 trillion.

VIDEOSSeth Meyers Tears Into President Trump for Transgender Rights Reversal

Press PLAY on the video above to see how Colbert and his team came to the 13-figure estimate, then witness his call to Mexico.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 