Louis C.K. to Host SNL in April

April showers bring May flowers — and Louis C.K. to Studio 8H.

The stand-up comedian/Louie star is set to host Saturday Night Live on April 8, NBC announced during this weekend’s show. This will mark C.K.’s fourth time as host, having last emceed in May 2015.

The Chainsmokers will serve as the musical guest.

Are you excited for C.K.’s return to SNL? Even more excited to see The Chainsmokers perform? Hit the comments and let us know!

2 Comments
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    March 11, 2017 at 9:09 PM

    Bummed that SNL is taking a three week break. They better bring Melissa McCarthy back soon if she’s going to become a member of the Five Timers Club like what Scarlett Johansson did tonight not to mention Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as well.

