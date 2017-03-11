Louis C.K. to Host SNL in April

April showers bring May flowers — and Louis C.K. to Studio 8H.

The stand-up comedian/Louie star is set to host Saturday Night Live on April 8, NBC announced during this weekend’s show. This will mark C.K.’s fourth time as host, having last emceed in May 2015.

The Chainsmokers will serve as the musical guest.

Are you excited for C.K.’s return to SNL? Even more excited to see The Chainsmokers perform? Hit the comments and let us know!