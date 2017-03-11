Baby Daddy First Look: Will Riley's Pregnancy Stirrup Drama for Danny?

There’s a new Baby Daddy on the block — and he’s already off to a rocky start.

RELATEDThe Fosters, Shadowhunters, Stitchers Return Dates Set at Freeform

TVLine has exclusive first-look photos from the Freeform comedy’s sixth season premiere (Monday, 8:30/7:30c), which find parents-to-be Danny and Riley literally at each other’s throats. So, what’s the drama all about?

“Like any man, [Danny will] be a little bit of a wreck,” series creator Dan Berendsen recently told TVLine, adding that talk of marriage (which will “definitely be part of the conversation”) will come in to play. Still, he insists, “Danny lives up to his responsibilities. You can tell what kind of a father he’s going to be.”

RELATEDBaby Daddy‘s Jean-Luc Bilodeau Talks Hitting 100 Episodes, Previews Ben’s Romantic Quest in Season 6

Browse our photos below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Baby Daddy‘s sixth season.