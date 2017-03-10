Vampire Diaries Series Finale Recap: Heaven Is for Real — Grade That Ending

When it was teased that the final scene of The Vampire Diaries‘ series finale would take place in the Salvatore mansion, a crucial piece of the puzzle was missing.
The CW staple indeed dropped its curtains Friday on a shot of Stefan and Damon embracing in the doorway of their childhood home, but not all was as it appeared. Following a whole mess of CGI shenanigans — which we’ll break down in depth, I promise — the brothers were reunited in some sort of heavenly afterlife, one where everyone looks eternally as they did in Season 8. (Or in the case of the special ghost stars, including Uncle John and Aunt Jenna, they look however they did before they died.)
OK, time to hit the rewind button…
Following a brief encounter with Elena (and Enzo!) in the spirit realm, Bonnie returned to the land of the living — thanks to Stefan, who channeled his inner Tom Avery and performed CPR on her — just in time to witness all hell break loose in Mystic Falls.
While Matt (sort of) attempted to keep Vicki from ringing the bell, Damon and Stefan returned home to find an empty coffin waiting for them, along with… Elena? (Yeah, you wish.) While I’ll admit to being tricked, Damon knew fairly quickly that the woman he was swinging in his arms was actually Katherine Pierce.
And our girl has been busy since being sucked into hell back in Season 5. As Katherine explained — somewhat ham-handedly, but whatever, I’m just glad to have Nina Dobrev back — she’s had Cade wrapped around her finger all along. In fact, the only reason he sought out the Salvatores in the first place was because of her. This led to the reveal of Katherine’s “perfect revenge”: Burn Mystic Falls, burn Elena, and burn… well, whichever brother decides he can’t live without Elena.
Stefan eventually tracked down Elena’s body in the boiler room of Mystic Falls High School, but when he discovered that a spell (courtesy of Kai!) was preventing her from leaving, it was time to move on to Plan B. Also known as “Project Hail Mary,” the plan would require Bonnie to redirect the hellfire through the tunnels to the Armory, where she’d be waiting to send it back to hell. Then came the catch: Katherine would need to be in hell when the fire returned in order for it to destroy her, which meant someone had to stay behind and stab her with the hell knife. (Does that thing have a name? Does everything always have to have a name?)
Damon, naturally, volunteered as tribute, insisting that he needed to “pay for [his] past mistakes.” And while Stefan offered a decent counterargument for sacrificing himself, Damon compelled his human brother to leave the tunnels and never look back… or so he thought! Stefan, who has apparently been taking vervain since losing his vampirism, stuck Damon with his own blood (aka the Cure!) at the last minute, before grabbing Katherine and jumping into the path of the flames. (For those of you keeping score at home, that meant Damon became a human and Stefan became… obliterated.)
But before we arrive at the truly heartbreaking portion of our recap, I feel like we should discuss something that reduced me to instant tears: every single interaction between Stefan and Caroline. I didn’t think it could get any sadder than their farewell in the hallway (“Family first!”) until she left him that devastating voicemail: “I love you. I will love you forever. … I understand.”
She wasn’t sure if Stefan received that voicemail, but he did, as he explained to Elena while their spirits crossed paths. (“I heard her, and I will love her forever too.” Boom. Heartbreaking.) He then crossed over to his own heaven-like plane, where good ol’ Lexi was waiting for him with arms wide open.
What came next was equal parts sad and confusing: We saw Bonnie wake Elena up — a feat she could have apparently performed this whole time — paving the way for a “Delena” reunion, as well as a relaying of Stefan’s message to Caroline. Then… pretty much everybody died. I mean, it took a while, but after a long life together, Damon and Elena ascended to that heavenly plane I mentioned earlier, where they were reunited with the family members they’ve lost.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? | Like any good series finale, the closing moments of Friday’s episode revealed what happened to everyone after the battle against Katherine. Y’all ready for this? … Still a sheriff in Mystic Falls (with his own damn park bench!), Matt is considering running for mayor; Bonnie is living life to the fullest, traveling the world with Enzo’s ghost by her side; Elena is doing the medical thang in Mystic Falls, living out her days with a now-human Damon; and Alaric and Caroline are transforming the Salvatore Boarding House into a haven for supernatural kids, with a little help from Jeremy.
And how are Alaric and Caroline keeping their new venture afloat? A generous donation from a certain Mikaelson is certainly helping them out. Read Klaus’ letter to Caroline in full below:
Dearest Caroline, I have often imagined the paths your life might take, but your chosen future is more noble than I ever fathomed. Please accept this contribution to your virtuous cause. I do look forward to thanking you in person someday… however long it takes. Yours, Klaus.
I’ve got to say, I’m just as surprised as anyone that the TVD finale featured such a strong nod to Klaus and Caroline’s relationship, especially after making her a widow. If you’ve been following my coverage over the past few seasons, you’ll know my position on this pairing has shifted a bit. Though I was initially baffled by the alleged connection between them, I came to appreciate their unique chemistry — so, yeah, I loved this little moment.
And there you have it, friends — The Vampire Diaries is over. What did you think of the finale? Any favorite moments? Least favorite? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.
I wasn’t mad. Stefan ended up with Lexie as it always should have been. I cried some tears. They gave me Klaus and Caroline, as it should be. The only thing that made me sad was Bonnie did not get to live with Enzo. Otherwise, it was pretty satisfying.
They didn’t show it, but I like to think she wound up with him in the same heavenly plane as everyone else got. I think they just wanted to end on her living life and we were left to assume it was a good and long one. I wonder what happened to Alaric in the end and how long Caroline ended up alive as she would be able to outlive everyone now that Stefan was gone and everyone else was human.
I was sad that Stefan died. I didn’t want either of the brothers to die, but at least it wasn’t Damon. He was always my favorite…even in the books. I would have liked a more emotional reunion between Damon and Elena. It was a little stiff. All in all, it was a good ending to a great series.
that was.. interesting, to say the least.
nothing made sense to me, they rushed everything so much and now all of a sudden bonnie could wake up elena even though kai made sure she couldn’t?
it was an okay episode, but for a series finale it was just downright terrible. i’m glad delena reunited and got their happy ending, but i feel liek there was hardly anything to enjoy at all before they moved on to “and now everybody’s dead and in heaven.”
Have to be honest, I haven’t watched the show since the third season but I had to check in to see how it all ended. I thought that they did a great job on it – judging by the lump in my throat especially when I realized that Stefan had sacrificed himself. A lot of people died died this time and got some redemption and a chance to reconnect with the ones they loved. It was nice to see pretty much all of the cast reunite one last time. I also liked that the ending shot was with the two brothers and in hindsight had they made their relationship the core of the show and kept the shipping side as the B story I probably would have stuck around to watch the intervening seasons. Also loved seeing Katherine strut her stuff one last time.
Either way – farewell TVD – looking forward to seeing where all the actors turn up next.
Words can’t explain my feeling toward this finale. Julie Plec did ANYTHING she could to make delena endgame. Damon? Damon? Are u serious? Also, how is everyone alive? Elena Clear was able to touch and even hug her parents so they’re alive so why not Stafan? If anything, EVERYONE should be alive cause hell doesn’t exist anymore. Oh wait, who cares about consistency? Not this show. God The Originals is gonna be in the same place Katherine is in right now with Julie PLEC taking the lead. At least Alaric and Matt got a happy ending. D+ this finale. Completely pathetic.
What do you mean, everyone was alive because Elena could touch her parents? That happened in the afterlife. They were all dead!
So then how did Matt died? Not cause of the fire cause Bonnie stop it. She also started packing to live and Enzo is in spirit. So Bonnie’s alive , and the spell is apparently broken. So why not Elena.
That was Elenas version of peace after she died (how ever long it took) so she was reunited with her family in her idea of heaven.
Lol Elena’s parents are not alive now- she’s dead too! Although I can get how you missed that since the whole wrap up occurred in about two seconds. Elena and Damon got their happily ever after as humans, grew old, and died. Then they showed up in heaven looking exactly like they did throughout the entire show despite having died old (makes sense?…) and got to hug all their old dead chums in a heavenly reunion. Apart. Wth, couldn’t they at least have all gotten to have their little family reunions in heaven TOGETHER? Seems messed up for how supposedly epic Damon and Elena’s relationship was for them to not end up together in heaven…
Heaven looks like mystic falls to everyone, so you can kind of assume they’re all there together, even if they’re not in the same scene. Damon and Elena would have died at different times (presumably), so their entry points would be different. And their first reunions would be with the people whom they’ve been separated from the longest. I’m really curious whether ghost Jenna and ghost Jo will argue over Alaric when he gets there :)
So heaven is basically their life story? Yeah no still lame .
when elena let go on damon’s hand it was her dying and going to be with her family. later on damon died and as soon as he crossed over he was reunited with his brother. they ended it there because it was always about the brothers but if they had added like one more minute I’m sure it would have shown all of the characters happy together in peace (aka heaven)
It was a great ending. Stefan couldn’t forgive himself for Enzo and at the end Stefan and Lexi together was “epic”..
Damon got his girl. And they lived a happy life. And hopefully in the afterlife they are causing mischief.
Bonnie little sad she lived her human life without Enzo but she lived it to the fullest. Caroline and Klaus ( though I never thought Klaus was good enough for her ) hopefully I get to see her on the originals.. I guess the time jump between VD and the Originals caught up with each other. So that means CKaus is doing good to write a note. I guess he not chained up by Marcel anymore.
Stefan’s sacrifice killed me a little, but it was necessary, I guess. Loved the letter from Klaus–I hope some of the characters can cross to The Originals next season, assuming it gets renewed. I’m a bit confused on how Damon became human. I missed some episodes. I know that Stefan was human, but was it as simple as just giving Damon his blood? Which seems too simple. What am I missing? Loved the cameos from Jeremy, Jenna, and all the others. Bonnie turning back the fire was awesome. All in all, a good ending.
Trash lol.
The one question I had from the beginning of the episode was, how was Bonnie going to die so that Elena could live? And they skimmed right over it. Seems like a cop out to me. Otherwise, I truly enjoyed the episode. All the callbacks. All the former family members. I hope Caroline isn’t the only Mystic Falls visitor in New Orleans.
I made a raspberry vodka martini because I knew this would be tough to watch but I loved it just the same. I was a bit confused labour what Stefan had injected Damon with but that is now cleared up by this recap. I also realized I have missed a few episodes before the finale so I will watch them. I loved this show because it did reflect life and relationships and this cast was the BEST !
Ha! Funny i had to make me a drink as well to get through the final chapter. Good to know I’m not the only one emotionally torn
I thought it was well done and gave closure as well as hope for happiness. Stefan’s death was sad but having Lexi meet him made me smile. I was at the edge of my seat when the fire started moving . I love the ending showing peace after death. This was a great finale honoring a beautiful series.
I’m surprised to say this, but I found the finale genuinely satisfying and moving. And I’m saying that, even as a die-hard Steroline shipper. Everybody gets their happy ending, even if it’s in the hereafter. I can see Caroline going off to have some Klaus related adventures, but her heart will always belong to Stefan, who’s waiting for her, even if it takes a few hundred years. It sort of gives both ships what they want.
I won’t say it was the worst tv show ending, but…
I’m too frustrated to organize my thoughts, so here you go:
What was that? Like, honestly? I will admit that I teared up during a few scenes, but I feel like they were more obligation tears than any actual emotion being felt. I am so confused. I thought there were no loopholes? How was Bonnie able to break the curse? How was she able to save Mystic Falls, bring Elena back, but not bring Enzo back? Why is Bonnie always the one having to sacrifice? Are they saying the Other Side is back now? Ghost people are just walking around? The witch scene was cheesy to me. Katherine is back for two seconds…disappointing. Too much hype built up for nothing. How was Stefan able to talk to Elena?
There was so much talking and not enough action. I feel like everything was so irrelevant. What happened at the end? Did they die? Why are they still the same age? Why am I supposed to care about the Donavons all of a sudden? Stefan’s sacrifice? I felt nothing, It was another passive aggressive move, I’m sorry.
Whoever was in charge of editing did a crappy job. I don’t know if they were rushed or what.
I don’t know whether to be grateful for the moments this show has given me, or mad I invested years of my life into it. When this show first started, I was only eight years old or something. I started binge watching a couple years ago and caught up in time to watch Season 7 and 8 live. Season 7 sucked, but I was excited for Season 8 because it would provide a comfort to me in my first year of college, a constant. At some point the characters I fell in love with disappeared and left me with these hollow shells. It feels like every episode since Nina’s exit has just been filler for her return, like every storyline was created with the option to bring her back. If she was open to it, I bet they would have made Sybil another doppelganger.
Positives: Caroline choosing her kids over “love,” remembering her vamp speed and, of course, Klaroline. The only time I smiled was when she read his letter.
Can someone compel me to forget I watched this?
Fingers crossed The Originals is better.
I was disappointed. Expected to see a lot more. Barely saw Damon and Elena together. Would have like to see their life together as Damon being human. Didn’t like the very end with them going their separate ways after death. That was an odd ending. It was a great sacrafice Stephan made for Damon. Because of that Damon and Elenas life together should have been made a bigger deal instead of just a pass over. So much more could have been done for all the characters. Seemed rushed. Made me sad
Same. What happened during Damon and Elena`s life? Did they have kids? Grandkids? Did Damon get his bar? So many questions.
i wish we could’ve see more of Elena and Damon human life together.
I forgot to single out that final scene–Damon and Stefan, “Hello, brother.” That has to be one of the best final scenes ever. <3
Overall it was a satisfying ending. One thing that has been bugging me since Stefan turned human is why isn’t he rapidly aging like Katherine was in season 5. Same Should go for Damon. The cure turned Elena human and she was 18 again. Katherine’s body was centuries old so once she was human it started to deteriorate fast. Shouldn’t the same have happened to the Salvatore’s? Or did I miss a loop hole somewhere?
They only age if their blood is drained. As long as the cure runs in their body, they age normall
They are fine as long as the cure stays in their body, Silas sucked the cure out of Katherine which is why she started aging, the 500 year or so started to catch up with her. Elena wouldn’t have this problem, she was only a vampire for a year or 2 her body just went from frozen at 18 to 20ish which isn’t that much of a transition. Stefan might not have aged as fast as Katherine did after the cure was taken out, but the 150+ years would have caught up in a few months if he lived. I have watched to much of this show…
Thank you. I knew I must have missed something somewhere. I’ve seen the first few seasons of this show numerous times but have only watched seasons 5-8 once so I don’t recall all the events as easily lol
Katherine only started getting old and deteriorating after the cure was taken from her body. As long as it stayed in their system they didn’t age. That’s why Stefan mentioned that he would start to grow old after he took the cure from his body and gave it to Damon. I assume Damon had it in his system till he died
Wait please explain what happened when daemon dissapeared frol elena’s side? Did they become eternally seperated? Like- like they no longer are together?
They lived full lives and were at “peace” or in heaven. They are still together but the scenes showed them reuniting with their lost loved ones.
I think when she released his hand, it meant she died first (as an old woman) and joined her family. Then later he died
I didn’t see Stefan being the one to sacrifice himself and it wasn’t the ending I was picturing but it could have been worse. I actually pictured them all being together living happily ever after instead of a part with their own families and the end and Caroline is the last vampire left so what would happen to her next? would she be crossing over to the originals? would she be alone with her kids her grandchildren…xcetera
That`s the ending I was hoping for.
I didn’t see Stefan being the one to sacrifice himself and it wasn’t the ending I was picturing but it could have been worse. I actually pictured them all being together living happily ever after instead of a part with their own families and the end and Caroline is the last vampire left so what would happen to her next? would she be crossing over to the originals? would she be alone with her kids her grandchildren…xcetera. but after eight year I think it did end well. Not what many of us would have been expecting but it was good.
L-O-V-E-D IT! Oh man, as a diehard Delena shipper, I went into the finale very worried. There were spoilers floating around everywhere about a last minute Stelena scene, about Damon and Caroline compelling them to forget the vampire life, but I’m glad they didn’t go that direction. I thought that final bit with Stefan was inspired, I was mystified as to how he wouldn’t have been taking Vervane. And even though I do love Steroline, I am over the moon excited about the possible return of Klaroline.
I think that was a very good finale! I called Stefan’s dying years ago as a ultimate sacrifice and for a redemption arc. In the end, they still all were together. Elena and Damon together in the end was good too, since Elena and Stefan ended their story a long time ago. Caroline with a Klaus letter? AAHHH, oh booy, i’m excited for this! I knew they wouldn’t forget at least a letter of Klaus.I actually cried seeing Lexi and Stefan’s hug, and Bonnie was badass until the very end!
Katherine, was nice to see the baddest crazy one more time!
aaah eight years! Next will be PLL finale and Teen Wolf finale! 2017 is a emotional year!!!
P.S: Started and ended with ‘Hello Brother’
It was Rilly good could have made the ending a little clearer and a little more action. But I liked it any way. Sad to see it end after all these years .One of the best shows of the 2010s