Why Is Flash Rushing Iris' Death? Was Nashville's Visit to Daily Show Odd? Justice Overserved? And More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Game of Thrones, Chicago Justice, Lethal Weapon and Nashville!
1 | Is it weird to say that we think Family Guy‘s Quagmire looks good — or at least better — with a beard?
2 | Given how long The Walking Dead’s Rosita has been insufferable, is there anyone left watching who isn’t hoping she doesn’t survive the season?
3 | Even if Homeland‘s Dar Adal is badmouthing her to the authorities, would Carrie really have her daughter taken away from her that quickly? And wouldn’t she at least get to see Franny?
4 | For those who’ve read the Big Little Lies novel: Didn’t the HBO adaptation basically give away the answer to one of its mysteries with that Jane nightmare scene in this week’s episode?
5 | Since the fact was seemingly lost on some Once Upon a Time viewers, should August have pointed out that in hand-crafting his own magic wardrobe, he managed an “upgrade” that allowed for more than two passengers? And did Old Hook’s belly look exactly like a pillow had simply been stuffed under his shirt?
6 | On Girls, did anyone not see Hermie’s (Colin Quinn) death coming a mile away?
7 | If Time After Time‘s H.G. Wells wanted to prove to Jane that his time machine works, why did he go a mere three days into the future? Why not dazzle her with dinosaurs? (Also, why did Wells think to shave himself clean, mustache and all, other than to make the ABC series more promotable?) And should the fun, potential-filled freshman drama been given a fighting chance with, at least, a sneak preview out of The Bachelor or something?
8 | Wasn’t three new episodes of Chicago Justice within a week a little much? And speaking of the spinoff, shouldn’t an investigator like Laura know about the iPhone’s Find My Phone feature?
9 | What is The Flash’s fixation with only having “2.1 seconds” to save Iris in the future, when we see Barry standing there watching the moment unfold for much longer than that? Meanwhile, TVLine reader Carla speaks for many, asking: ‘Why did Barry stand there and stare at the portal while Wally was reaching for him and being disintegrated?”
10 | Should Legends of Tomorrow manifest Gideon into an actual person/love interest for Rip?
11 | Does This Is Us really think that theater critics (even ones at the New York Times) still have their own offices… and assistants?
12 | Did The Real O’Neals‘ Jay R. Ferguson just (impressively!) ruin “dad bod” for average-Joe fathers everywhere?
13 | Lethal Weapon fans: Do we think Miranda was knowingly involved in the cartel, or was she just collateral damage aimed to hurt Riggs?
14 | As suggested by TVLine reader Dave, should the Josh Radnor-fronted Drama High — Jason Katims’ NBC pilot about a high school drama department — right How I Met Your Mother‘s wrong and nab the virtuosic Cristin Milioti to play his still-to-be-cast wife-who-presumably-won’t-die? (Surely the department could use her help with musical productions, no?)
15 | Will this go down as HBO’s Titanic?
16 | Was there an odder cameo this week than Trevor Noah’s appearance on Nashville? We get that CMT and Comedy Central are sister networks, but would Maddie really be breaking her silence about her mom’s death on… The Daily Show?! And doesn’t the whole “Highway 65 needs money” thing ring false considering Zach is a gazillionaire?
17 | Is The Big Bang Theory‘s Raj really so broke that he can’t even afford to rent himself a studio apartment?
18 | Does it surprise you that Andi Mack (the series premiere is available to watch early) centers on a character whose very existence is the result of — spoiler alert! — a teen pregnancy, when just weeks ago the Girl Meets World cast was implying that Disney Channel never allowed them to tackle more mature subjects?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
#3 – Dar Adal is by far the most hated character on Homeland I have ever seen. Wonder if there’s going to be a showdown between him and Saul Berenson (from friends to enemies).
Nashville – they bought Wheelin Dealin Records, but WDR should be bringing in some money from Luke’s tour and sales, Will’s sales, etc. They were talking like there’s NO revenue, when there is, from every album they have rights to – and anything Rayna will be flying off the shelves after her death because that’s what happens when every famous artist dies that has a current fandom. There are debts, but it’s hard to believe they’re so in the hole vs. revenue that they’ll die in a week.
9) Kill off Iris and Wally and I’ll come back to watching Flash.
that only sounded a little bit racist.
Better Flash question – why did Barry stand there and stare at Wally in the portal while Wally was reaching for him and being disintegrated?
Lethal Weapon – she was collateral damage. Riggs makes an impression anywhere he goes.
Ah, yes, I meant to send in that same Flash Q; added! —Mgmt.
10 | Should Legends of Tomorrow manifest Gideon into an actual person/love interest for Rip?
.
I loved seeing Amy Pemberton show up as Gideon. But….I’m going to say no, only because I’m kinda hoping they end up going with a Sara/Rip romance.
Though Sara is technically bisexual, people will go insane if she dates a guy and not a girl.
Why? When we first met her on Arrow, she was sleeping with Oliver. She was in a relationship with him again in season two. She had a weird thing going with Snart last season, ending with that kiss before he died? Why would people be upset about her dating a guy?
As I said, she is bisexual, but people like seeing a gay/bi character on TV that isn’t afraid of who being gay/bi. And she’s doing this thing where she is awakening lesbianism throughout time by hooking up with women from different time periods. Everyone else on the show is straight. Change is good
But….Sara is not gay. She’s bisexual. So I’m not seeing why she should be limited to relationships with women only.
#17: I’ve had to stop watching. What they’ve done to Penny/Leonard. Too much Sheldon. Raj’s finances. End the show.
#8 – The bigger question is does Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) always look like he needs to pass gas?
10. I enjoyed live-action Gideon, but the most cringe-worthy conversation for me during that episode, or any episode maybe, was computer Gideon and real-life Rip talking about how much they enjoyed kissing each other. Maybe it’s foreshadowing Rip’s death by electrocution from sticking his, um, “Spear of Destiny”, in an electrical socket on the ship.
14) You can never go wrong by casting Cristian Milioti in anything (I’d desperately love to see her in some sort of musical at some point), but I’m afraid that, for me, the HIMYM sin in question can never be assuaged.
15) I love Game of Thrones as much as anyone, but I’ve got say, I didn’t get as worked up as some people. The whole thing is just kind of funny. It’ll go down as one of the all time great PR flubs.
Agree 100 percent with your 14 answer. That is the show that will never ever be mentioned by me by name again.
2. What have they done to poor Rosita, lmao!! I hate her worse than I hated Andrea and that’s bad.
Raj Koothrapalli is gonna get kicked out of Trump’s merica if his financial situation (after a PhD, no less) is really that bad. Huh.. maybe theyre setting that up for him to be written off if Kunal’s contract doesnt get renewed
#17 – Agreed…..my bigger question is about Stewart……did I miss an episode? Earlier this season we had that episode about Stewart moving out of Howard’s house….Stewart was finally back on his feet and had gotten his own apartment? When did he move back in?
8. Way too much for one Law & Order clone. Seriously, is there any difference at all between Chicago Justice and Law & Order?
10. No. Nyet. Please don’t. The relationship b/t Gideon and Rip is interesting without it.
13. I didn’t get why that connection had to be made at all. Probably just to set up the season finale.
Meanwhile, has the Murtaugh family lost the son? He hasn’t been seen or mentioned for a few weeks, and when Trish goes to Vegas, she only takes the daughter.
Finally, an NCIS question: The body was so well mummified that Tony (of all people) couldn’t even get a scent of something amiss?
#17. I think it’s more that it’s really late in the season and they don’t want to build a new set for Raj’s apartment, especially if another season is still up in the air.
Lethal Weapon: Could she have been killed because of her Father and not Riggs?