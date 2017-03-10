TVLine Items: Schitt's Creek Renewed, Jane Lynch on The Good Fight and More

Some Schitt news is good.

Pop has renewed the comedy series Schitt’s Creek for Season 4, the network announced Friday.

The Canadian sitcom — starring co-creator Eugene Levy (the American Pie films, SCTV), Catherine O’Hara (SCTV) and Chris Elliott (How I Met Your Mother) — follows an outrageously wealthy family who moves to the small, backwoods town of Schitt’s Creek after they suddenly find themselves broke.

The current third season wraps its run on Wednesday, April 5 at 8/7c.

* Jane Lynch (Glee) will guest-star on The Good Fight‘s April 9 episode as a quirky, longtime FBI agent who can’t be fired, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Once Upon a Time has tapped Alison Fernandez (Jane the Virgin) to play a mystery character in the Season 6 finale (and potentially next season if the ABC series is renewed), EW.com reports.

* CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose will return to work on Monday after taking a leave of absence in early February to have heart surgery, our sister site Variety reports.

* The entire first season of Freeform’s new drama Famous in Love, starring Bella Thorne (Scream: The TV Series) and created by I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars), will be available on digital platforms following its TV premiere on Tuesday, April 18, at 9 pm.

* Sarah Bolger (Into the Badlands, Once Upon a Time) has joined the cast of FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot Mayans MC, our sister site Deadline reports. Bolger will play Emily, the beautiful “guera” next door and childhood sweetheart of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo).