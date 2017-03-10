Roseanne 'Revival' Video: Darlene Comes Out (But There's a Twist)

CBS brought the late Dan Connor back to life on Friday just long enough for him to have a long overdue heart-to-heart with daughter Darlene.

On Friday’s episode of The Talk, co-host Sara Gilbert staged a mini-Roseanne reunion with her former TV dad John Goodman, and, for authenticity’s sake, recreated the ABC sitcom’s iconic living room set and harmonica-tinged opening. (Goodman was on The Talk to promote his role in Kong: Skull Island.)

“So, uh, there’s something I’ve been wanting to talk to you about for a while now,” Gilbert’s Darlene tells Goodman’s Dan. “I don’t know how to say this — I’m a talk show host.”

His response? “You know, for a minute there, I thought you were gonna tell me you were gay.”

Press PLAY above to watch the quasi-Roseanne revival, and then hit the comments and lament the harsh reality that this is probably the closest thing to an actual Roseanne revival we’ll ever get.

