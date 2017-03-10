Ugly Betty's Michael Urie Snags Title Role in Fox's Melissa McCarthy-Produced Comedy Pilot Amy's Brother

Melissa McCarthy has welcomed Michael Urie into her showbiz family, tapping the Ugly Betty alum to play the titular role in her Fox comedy pilot Amy’s Brother, TVLine has learned.

Exec produced by McCarthy and her producer-husband Ben Falcone, the potential series centers on an unconventional family consisting of type-A man Matthew (Urie), his estranged sister Amy (About a Boy‘s Annie Mumolo) and her two children.

Saturday Night Live alum Jim Cashman penned the script with actor-writer Mitch Silpa, and both will serve as EPs alongside McCarthy and Falcone.

Urie’s recent TV roles include stints on Younger, The Good Wife and Modern Family.