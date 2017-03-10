Michael Urie Amy's Brother
Shutterstock

Ugly Betty's Michael Urie Snags Title Role in Fox's Melissa McCarthy-Produced Comedy Pilot Amy's Brother

By /

Melissa McCarthy has welcomed Michael Urie into her showbiz family, tapping the Ugly Betty alum to play the titular role in her Fox comedy pilot Amy’s Brother, TVLine has learned.

Exec produced by McCarthy and her producer-husband Ben Falcone, the potential series centers on an unconventional family consisting of type-A man Matthew (Urie), his estranged sister Amy (About a Boy‘s Annie Mumolo) and her two children.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Saturday Night Live alum Jim Cashman penned the script with actor-writer Mitch Silpa, and both will serve as EPs alongside McCarthy and Falcone.

Urie’s recent TV roles include stints on Younger, The Good Wife and Modern Family.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Bahdjdjs says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:42 PM

    Uglier Betty or bust!! Jk, this is exciting news. Just not the exact news I’d like to see

    Reply
  2. marge201 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:20 PM

    Okay, a new addition to DVR schedule when it starts. Love Michael Urie!

    Reply
  3. Marcie says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    Happy! Happy! Happy!

    Reply
  4. fiberlicious says:
    March 10, 2017 at 2:24 PM

    I’d watch that.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 