Game of Thrones Season 7 Will Put Focus Back on Your Favorite Characters

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate seventh season may only consist of seven episodes, but what it lacks in quantity it will more than make up for in quality, according to Kit Harington.

“They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI,” Jon Snow’s portrayer told The Huffington Post. “We’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques. I think we’re trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons.”

And Harington would know. The actor said he’s “done more” in Season 7 “than I’ve ever done,” adding, “I think every actor did more action, had more action, had more scenes. They really focused it [on the main cast] because less [new] characters are coming in; they’re focusing in on the existing ones.

“And there are lots of people who cross paths,” he added. “And that’s something I think the audience has been waiting for for a long time.” (Daenerys and Jon?!)

RELATEDGame of Thrones Exclusive: Could Season 8 Consist of More Than 6 Episodes?

With Season 7 not launching until July 16 — more than a year after Season 6 ended — Harington said it’s even more important that HBO and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss swing for the fences. “You have to live up to the hype that’s surrounded the show,” he maintained. “The worst thing would be to end without really pushing and trying new things. Even if it’s a failure, at least [we’re] trying to go out with a bang.”