TVLine Items: UnREAL's New Shrink, Sean Astin Joins The Alienist and More

The doctor will see you now… that UnREAL has cast Brandon Jay McLaren (Graceland) as its new cast psychologist.

McLaren will recur throughout Season 3 of the A&E drama as Dr. Simon, a “fixer” Quinn (Constance Zimmer) hires to work on “Everlasting,” as reported by Deadline. The former crisis counselor will try to keep his moral high ground, but quickly finds himself thrust into the chaos of the show, which this season features its first female suitor (played by Masters of Sex‘s Caitlin FitzGerald).

McLaren’s previous TV credits also include Ransom, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Falling Skies and The Killing.

* Sean Astin (The Strain, 24) has joined TNT’s adaptation of The Alienist, playing NYPD commissioner Theodore Roosevelt.

* HBO’s adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects has found its Amma– Eliza Scanlen (Home and Away) will play Amy Adams’ unbalanced 13-year old sister.



* The CW’s Dynasty pilot has added Rafael de la Fuente (When We Rise) as Sam and cast W. Tré Davis (Shades of Blue) in army pilot Valor as series regular Jimmy, chief of the helicopter flight crew.

* Fox’s university mystery pilot (fka Controversy) has cast ER alum Anthony Edwards as its school president, Deadline reports.



* Picking up a year after its midseason finale, new episodes of The Get Down will be available Friday, April 7 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

