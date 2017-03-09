Vampire Diaries Series Finale: Extended Trailer Reveals Elena's Waking Moment

Better late than never, new footage from The Vampire Diaries series finale has arrived — and it’s not just another 15-second clip of Elena reuniting with [insert Salvatore brother of choice here.]
Just 24 hours before Friday’s full-night farewell (The CW, 8/7c), the network released an extended trailer for the Mystic Falls gang’s final battle against “the myth, the legend, the baddest bitch of all,” Ms. Katherine Pierce — including a glorious shot of Elena opening her eyes in bed before running into Bonnie’s arms.
Of course, this particular moment raises a few questions, the most pressing one being: Why are they in the woods?
The trailer also includes a few other blink-and-you-missed-them sneak peeks, including an uncharacteristically emotional moment between Caroline and Damon. (Something tells me they weren’t reminiscing fondly about their short-lived ‘ship.)
Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: How do you want it all to end?!
I just want Stefan to die, Damon too. Wouldn’t it be awsome and unexpected if both brothers bit it and somehow Bonnie lived?
No it wont be nice and you are mean!!
That would be the BEST, esp if Enzo came back to life to be with her. (WHAT? he’d just be making room in Bonnie’s dimension for their souls to go rest. Only polite.) :P
I started to cry when I watched this clip!! Im going to miss my weekly dose of Damon (Ian) Even if there were episodes and seasons who really suc**ed, still this show is going to be really missed and even though many fans says the show lately really was disappointing and it was time to end the show, deep down in their minds they know they are going to miss it as well, do not deny it.
Hmmm, well I’m here to see how it ends and then I’ll move on. I won’t miss it.
I don’t know how I’m going to feel watching the last episode of the Vampire Diaries, I can’t even explain how sad I feel. this is it. it’s over now oh my word! I think I’m going to really cry not seeing Stefan again. May Bonnie will appear once awhile in the originals but not Stefan! My heart is breaking. 😅