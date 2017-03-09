Vampire Diaries Series Finale: Extended Trailer Reveals Elena's Waking Moment

Better late than never, new footage from The Vampire Diaries series finale has arrived — and it’s not just another 15-second clip of Elena reuniting with [insert Salvatore brother of choice here.]

Just 24 hours before Friday’s full-night farewell (The CW, 8/7c), the network released an extended trailer for the Mystic Falls gang’s final battle against “the myth, the legend, the baddest bitch of all,” Ms. Katherine Pierce — including a glorious shot of Elena opening her eyes in bed before running into Bonnie’s arms.

Of course, this particular moment raises a few questions, the most pressing one being: Why are they in the woods?

The trailer also includes a few other blink-and-you-missed-them sneak peeks, including an uncharacteristically emotional moment between Caroline and Damon. (Something tells me they weren’t reminiscing fondly about their short-lived ‘ship.)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: How do you want it all to end?!