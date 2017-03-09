Samuel L. Jackson, James Corden Recreate Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, Snakes on a Plane, Django and More

There’s no question what’s in Samuel L. Jackson’s wallet once you realize that the ubiquitous film star has been in practically every movie.

On Wednesday, Jackson — who is currently promoting Kong: Skull Island — partook in The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s signature “Role Call” segment, which enlists A-list talent to revisit their filmography via green-screen-enhanced reenactments all shot in one take.

In total, Jackson and Corden “recreated” scenes (or, in the case of his work as Nick Fury in the Marvel films, simply stood in front of all of The Avengers) from a whopping 33 (!) films, including — deep breath everyone! — Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Shaft, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Negotiator, Goodfellas, Coming to America, XXX, Unbreakable, Die Hard With a Vengeance, A Time To Kill, Do The Right Thing, The Incredibles, Jurassic Park, Deep Blue Sea, Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: Episodes I-III, Snakes on a Plane, Black Snake Moan, Coach Carter, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and — whew! — Soul Men.

Watch Jackson’s “Role Call” segment above, then tell us which of the 30+ reenactments was your favorite!

