Courtesy of PBS

Mercy Street Cancelled After 2 Seasons

By /

The doctors of Mercy Street have made their final house call.

PBS’ Civil War-era medical drama — starring Josh Radnor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead — has been cancelled, with the recent Season 2 finale now serving as a series finale, Deadline reports. Funding issues and trouble aligning production timelines are said to be the motivations behind the decision to wrap the series.

“We sought to bring a time and place to life that is so important to understanding American history, and in a way that was meaningful, authentic and entertaining,” executive producer David Zucker said in a statement.

“Together, we delivered 12 hours of compelling and worthwhile storytelling which we all take pride in,” added fellow EP David Zabel. “It was five years in the making and we are grateful to PBS for its loyal support.”

Mercy Street‘s sophomore run wrapped on Sunday, March 5.

Are you disappointed to see Mercy Street come to an end? Did its recent finale give you the closure that you need?

37 Comments
  1. Guy says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:35 AM

    This was a show?

    Reply
    • betty buffett says:
      March 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM

      I bet GUY likes junk like Bachelorette, or the Bachelor, or nonsense like the sit coms that are on now. how about the Mistresses Guy. I bet you learned a lot from that one!!!

      Reply
  2. Butch says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:36 AM

    That is terrible news. I liked this show.

    Reply
  3. Abby says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:40 AM

    I liked the show, that’s too bad it’s not coming back.

    Reply
  4. Ellen says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    Seriously. A great show with layered history. It was wonderful. The cancellation is a loss for views.

    Reply
  5. Donna Salvi says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    Very disappointing news for our family. We really enjoyed the show.

    Reply
  6. Sammie says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    Loved the show. Too bad it is not coming back.

    Reply
  7. Ann says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:44 AM

    Oh, I didn’t even know this show existed! It sounds so interesting…and Josh Radnor is in it! PBS needs to find better ways to promote their shows other than Downton Abby and Sherlock Holmes.

    Reply
  8. Schatzi49 says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    One by one my favorite shows are being cancelled. Oh well will probably be replaced with another reality show I can completely ignore.

    Reply
  9. Zoe says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:55 AM

    It was last reported they were looking for a sponsor for a third season. It was a good show.

    Reply
  10. christine harris says:
    March 9, 2017 at 9:56 AM

    I wil miss it; I watched it every Sunday

    Reply
  11. Fran Potvin says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:02 AM

    So sorry to see this show leave. The acting and story lines were so great. Looked forward to watching this every Sunday evening right before Victoria, which is also a great show.

    Reply
  12. Diane says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    Really liked this show. Hoping another network will pick it up!
    No the ending still left things unresolved. I love these period shows! Showing how people lived and managed bad in the good old days!

    Reply
  13. Lisa says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    I loved it. Please #savemercystreet on twitter or other places so hopefully someone will swoop in!

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    Sad that Mercy street us not coming back

    Reply
  15. Tammy says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:06 AM

    So disappointed it won’t be back! I really loved this show…

    Reply
  16. Bella says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    Sorry to say I won’t miss Mercy Street too much!

    Reply
  17. Joann Sue Thomas says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:20 AM

    Very disappointed to hear Mercy has been cancelled. Really liked this show a lot!

    Reply
  18. Carole Pucci says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:35 AM

    Sorry to hear that Mercy Street has been cancelled, I was so looking forward to Season 3. Season 2 left some things unanswered. I will miss it.

    Reply
  19. Len Rosenthal says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    A very big loss for my wife and I. It is sad and pathetic that PBS is unable to sustain a single drama production per year. And yes, there were at least two more series that could easily have been done. Are we just an outpost for UK shows – we are long tme watchers of Masterpiece? Yet just when PBS has a hit drama made here and about arguably the most inportant time in our post Revolutiinary War history, PBS pulls the plug. The final episode of the season did not bring closure at all.

    Reply
  20. Terje Brandshaug says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    My wife and I contribute $ to PBS and we are very disappointed because we really enjoyed this show.

    Reply
  21. TvLover says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:42 AM

    Well that’s a shame.
    Although, in my opinion I felt that Mercy Street’s season finale felt a lot like a series finale, which was fine for me. And the show did get one more season than I thought it would.
    I was very impressed by every performance on the show. I especially enjoyed McKinley Belcher III, who played Samuel Diggs and hope to see him on tv again.

    Reply
  22. Georgia says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    Another good one bites the dust — NOT good news! Wish there could be a Season 3.

    Reply
  23. Nero tTVfiddler says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:51 AM

    Liked the show, sorry to see it end. However, grafteful for season 1 and 2. The series hopefully provided a nice transition period for Josh Radnor post-HIMYM. Of all the cast and crew, (I’ve taken notice of each one in their career choices since HIMYM ended in March 2014), I like the choice Josh made. Somewhat low key, but still broadcast (limited) series television – in this case, PBS.

    I wish him the best and good wishes to his co-stars on Mercy Street – I hope they find their next projects to be as fulfilling as I’m sure they found Mercy to be.

    Reply
  24. Lorraine Rizzuto says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:52 AM

    so sorry to see it go, hope someone else picks it up, educational with good acting, directing and story line.

    Reply
  25. betty buffett says:
    March 9, 2017 at 10:55 AM

    this was a wonderful show. i can’t understand why they have cancelled another show, that made sense, in a plethora of nonsense, esp. the sit coms that are on now!!!! too bad!!!!

    Reply
  26. Amber Topping says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    Well, that’s unfortunate news. While it had a somewhat rough start, the show really found its stride in season 2. And while American shows are yet able to compete with British period productions in terms of quality, this was a step in the right direction. Hopefully, PBS will try again and do a better job at advertising.

    Reply
  27. Melissa says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:08 AM

    Nooo! Time for Amazon to save this one!

    Reply
  28. boxmel says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:15 AM

    I really enjoyed the show and am very sorry it was cancelled. Great acting and true telling of a historic period in America. I would, however, like to know that Mary didn’t die and that she and Josh Radnor ended up together. I was not impressed with Anna Sophia Robb’s part – she was way too sugary southern.

    Reply
  29. mary says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:20 AM

    PBS needs to promote these smaller productions, not just the bigger ones. Social media, like Facebook-all that is on there is Victoria, Victoria, Victoria. Even going to the local website for our PBS it wasn’t even listed.

    Reply
  30. sagiow says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    Nooooooo… such a great show! We need Season 3 (and 4, and 5)! #SaveMercyStreet

    Reply
  31. Mary Pearl says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    I loved Mercy Street, not a lot of meaningful shows on TV, this was a good one, sorry that it was cancelled!!

    Reply
  32. Gloria B says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    Mercy Street was a quality program. I am very disappointed that it will not return. I hope this will be rethought.

    Reply
ad
 