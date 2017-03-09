Mercy Street Cancelled After 2 Seasons

The doctors of Mercy Street have made their final house call.
PBS’ Civil War-era medical drama — starring Josh Radnor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead — has been cancelled, with the recent Season 2 finale now serving as a series finale, Deadline reports. Funding issues and trouble aligning production timelines are said to be the motivations behind the decision to wrap the series.
“We sought to bring a time and place to life that is so important to understanding American history, and in a way that was meaningful, authentic and entertaining,” executive producer David Zucker said in a statement.
“Together, we delivered 12 hours of compelling and worthwhile storytelling which we all take pride in,” added fellow EP David Zabel. “It was five years in the making and we are grateful to PBS for its loyal support.”
Mercy Street‘s sophomore run wrapped on Sunday, March 5.
Are you disappointed to see Mercy Street come to an end? Did its recent finale give you the closure that you need?
This was a show?
I bet GUY likes junk like Bachelorette, or the Bachelor, or nonsense like the sit coms that are on now. how about the Mistresses Guy. I bet you learned a lot from that one!!!
That is terrible news. I liked this show.
I liked the show, that’s too bad it’s not coming back.
Seriously. A great show with layered history. It was wonderful. The cancellation is a loss for views.
Very disappointing news for our family. We really enjoyed the show.
Loved the show. Too bad it is not coming back.
Oh, I didn’t even know this show existed! It sounds so interesting…and Josh Radnor is in it! PBS needs to find better ways to promote their shows other than Downton Abby and Sherlock Holmes.
You can watch the episodes on Amazon Prime, if you have it. Worth a watch. The show is really good. Too bad it’s done.
Coming soon on DVD to your local public library. Binge away.
One by one my favorite shows are being cancelled. Oh well will probably be replaced with another reality show I can completely ignore.
It was last reported they were looking for a sponsor for a third season. It was a good show.
I wil miss it; I watched it every Sunday
So sorry to see this show leave. The acting and story lines were so great. Looked forward to watching this every Sunday evening right before Victoria, which is also a great show.
Really liked this show. Hoping another network will pick it up!
No the ending still left things unresolved. I love these period shows! Showing how people lived and managed bad in the good old days!
Interesting to refer to civil war era as the “good old days”
Good old days is slavery. smh
I loved it. Please #savemercystreet on twitter or other places so hopefully someone will swoop in!
Sad that Mercy street us not coming back
So disappointed it won’t be back! I really loved this show…
Sorry to say I won’t miss Mercy Street too much!
Very disappointed to hear Mercy has been cancelled. Really liked this show a lot!
Sorry to hear that Mercy Street has been cancelled, I was so looking forward to Season 3. Season 2 left some things unanswered. I will miss it.
A very big loss for my wife and I. It is sad and pathetic that PBS is unable to sustain a single drama production per year. And yes, there were at least two more series that could easily have been done. Are we just an outpost for UK shows – we are long tme watchers of Masterpiece? Yet just when PBS has a hit drama made here and about arguably the most inportant time in our post Revolutiinary War history, PBS pulls the plug. The final episode of the season did not bring closure at all.
My wife and I contribute $ to PBS and we are very disappointed because we really enjoyed this show.
Well that’s a shame.
Although, in my opinion I felt that Mercy Street’s season finale felt a lot like a series finale, which was fine for me. And the show did get one more season than I thought it would.
I was very impressed by every performance on the show. I especially enjoyed McKinley Belcher III, who played Samuel Diggs and hope to see him on tv again.
Another good one bites the dust — NOT good news! Wish there could be a Season 3.
Liked the show, sorry to see it end. However, grafteful for season 1 and 2. The series hopefully provided a nice transition period for Josh Radnor post-HIMYM. Of all the cast and crew, (I’ve taken notice of each one in their career choices since HIMYM ended in March 2014), I like the choice Josh made. Somewhat low key, but still broadcast (limited) series television – in this case, PBS.
I wish him the best and good wishes to his co-stars on Mercy Street – I hope they find their next projects to be as fulfilling as I’m sure they found Mercy to be.
so sorry to see it go, hope someone else picks it up, educational with good acting, directing and story line.
this was a wonderful show. i can’t understand why they have cancelled another show, that made sense, in a plethora of nonsense, esp. the sit coms that are on now!!!! too bad!!!!
Well, that’s unfortunate news. While it had a somewhat rough start, the show really found its stride in season 2. And while American shows are yet able to compete with British period productions in terms of quality, this was a step in the right direction. Hopefully, PBS will try again and do a better job at advertising.
Nooo! Time for Amazon to save this one!
I really enjoyed the show and am very sorry it was cancelled. Great acting and true telling of a historic period in America. I would, however, like to know that Mary didn’t die and that she and Josh Radnor ended up together. I was not impressed with Anna Sophia Robb’s part – she was way too sugary southern.
PBS needs to promote these smaller productions, not just the bigger ones. Social media, like Facebook-all that is on there is Victoria, Victoria, Victoria. Even going to the local website for our PBS it wasn’t even listed.
Nooooooo… such a great show! We need Season 3 (and 4, and 5)! #SaveMercyStreet
I loved Mercy Street, not a lot of meaningful shows on TV, this was a good one, sorry that it was cancelled!!
Mercy Street was a quality program. I am very disappointed that it will not return. I hope this will be rethought.