Mercy Street Cancelled After 2 Seasons

The doctors of Mercy Street have made their final house call.

PBS’ Civil War-era medical drama — starring Josh Radnor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead — has been cancelled, with the recent Season 2 finale now serving as a series finale, Deadline reports. Funding issues and trouble aligning production timelines are said to be the motivations behind the decision to wrap the series.

“We sought to bring a time and place to life that is so important to understanding American history, and in a way that was meaningful, authentic and entertaining,” executive producer David Zucker said in a statement.

“Together, we delivered 12 hours of compelling and worthwhile storytelling which we all take pride in,” added fellow EP David Zabel. “It was five years in the making and we are grateful to PBS for its loyal support.”

Mercy Street‘s sophomore run wrapped on Sunday, March 5.

