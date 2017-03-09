Taran Killam-Fronted Comedy Mating Not Moving Forward at Showtime

Taran Killam‘s relationship comedy Mating won’t be going the distance at Showtime.

The cabler has opted not to move forward with the Jason Katims-produced project, which found the Saturday Night Live alum playing a young divorcé who found himself completely unprepared for the brave new, frank and fluid world of dating and hooking up. The cast also included Jim Belushi as Killam’s onscreen dad and business partner.

The pilot was written by Stu Zicherman (The American, The Affair).

Mating was designed as an anthology series, with each season focusing on a different protagonist’s journey through modern dating and relationships.

Last summer, Killam was inexplicably pink-slipped at Saturday Night Live with one year left on his contract. (Co-star Jay Pharoah, whose own Showtime project was recently ordered to series, was similarly let go.) “I had sort of had it in my head I would make this upcoming year my last year, but then heard they weren’t going to pick up my contract,” Killam said at the time. “I was never given a reason why, really.”

Killam is currently playing King George III in Hamilton on Broadway.