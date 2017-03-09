HBO to Turn the 2016 Election Into a Miniseries From Game Change Team

Eager to relive the 2016 presidential election? No? Well, even if you aren’t, HBO is taking us back there anyway.

The network is enlisting the team behind the Emmy-winning 2012 TV movie Game Change to make a miniseries based on President Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton — aka “the most stunning political upset of all time,” per HBO’s release. The untitled miniseries will be based on the upcoming book about the election from Game Change authors Mark Halperin and John Heilemann.

Director Jay Roach, who helmed Game Change, is onboard to direct this new miniseries, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman also return as executive producers. Chronicling Republican VP candidate Sarah Palin’s effect on the 2008 election, HBO’s Game Change won five Emmys, including one for Julianne Moore for portraying Palin.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their bestselling book Game Change set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” HBO Films president Len Amato said in a statement. “Reuniting Game Change director and executive producer Jay Roach and Playtone producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Mark and John for a project based on their upcoming book promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”

Time to put your casting-director hat on: Who should play Trump and Hillary? (And don’t say Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon.) Drop your top picks in a comment below.