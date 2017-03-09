HBO to Turn the 2016 Election Into a Miniseries From Game Change Team

Eager to relive the 2016 presidential election? No? Well, even if you aren’t, HBO is taking us back there anyway.
The network is enlisting the team behind the Emmy-winning 2012 TV movie Game Change to make a miniseries based on President Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton — aka “the most stunning political upset of all time,” per HBO’s release. The untitled miniseries will be based on the upcoming book about the election from Game Change authors Mark Halperin and John Heilemann.
Director Jay Roach, who helmed Game Change, is onboard to direct this new miniseries, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman also return as executive producers. Chronicling Republican VP candidate Sarah Palin’s effect on the 2008 election, HBO’s Game Change won five Emmys, including one for Julianne Moore for portraying Palin.
“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their bestselling book Game Change set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” HBO Films president Len Amato said in a statement. “Reuniting Game Change director and executive producer Jay Roach and Playtone producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Mark and John for a project based on their upcoming book promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”
Time to put your casting-director hat on: Who should play Trump and Hillary? (And don’t say Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon.) Drop your top picks in a comment below.
I’m not ready to relive this.
Oh God. HBO is very biased and no matter who you supported they will write this with Clinton and her campaign team as the good guys and Trump and his team as the villains. Let’s be honest both campaign teams played dirty.
Yeah, and both campaigns colluded with a foreign adversary and lied about it to the FBI and congress. Oh wait…
Well, with the not illegal but shady-looking foreign donations made to the Clinton Foundation through Canada that circumvented certain rules and regulations in place you could argue that about the Clinton campaign, and of course the email investigation and such the statements made regarding them sort of blurred the lines between lie and obfuscation. I mean wouldn’t call them equally dirty by any stretch of the imagination and of course, the giant magnification glass on the developments certainly made them look worse than they probably were/are, under the narrow remarks provided there’s some equivalency. Not equally weighed of course, but all scandals aren’t created equal, it’s just how they’re covered, sadly…
Few people debate that at this point. I mean in the last few days of the campaign I saw more ‘Vote for the Lesser of Two Evils’ type posts on my social media feeds, and that was mostly from my left-leaning friends and associates.
At least it’s a mini-series. A big difference between the book Game Change and the film was it examined the democrat side as well, and it was a pretty good read since it did examine the sort of political dynasty aspects of the ’08 Clinton campaign and Obama’s lack of true experience. The rise of populism over experience and track records also comes into play. If they can capture even some of that in a mini-series that takes a long hard look at the dirty dozen on the one side and the socialist rebellion on the other it would definitely be an interesting experience.
Way too soon not matter how they write this…
For love of all that is good and decent in the world – NOOOOOOOOO
I will not watch that. Too soon. The pain is still too real.