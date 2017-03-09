Samantha Bee's TBS Show Apologizes for Mocking Cancer Patient's 'Nazi Hair'

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee went a little too far in making fun of conservatives.

TBS’ late-night political show has apologized for joking that a conservative writer had “Nazi hair” on Wednesday’s episode — not knowing that the writer, Outset’s Kyle Coddington, had that haircut due to cancer treatment. The show issued an apology on Thursday via Twitter, stating that they just learned of his condition and “have removed him from the piece”:

We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 9, 2017

RELATEDFull Frontal‘s Samantha Bee: ‘It’s a Tiring Experience’ Making Fun of Trump

The joke came during a segment about the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), saying: “This year, the bow ties were gone and replaced by Nazi hair,” with an image of Coddington (seen below, on the left). But Coddington’s sister Megan tweeted that her brother’s haircut was due to treatment for Stage 4 brain cancer:

When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX — Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017

Coddington’s site Outset also defended their writer with a post stating that Coddington had just completed his first round of chemotherapy and radiation to treat his cancer.

In addition to the apology, TBS has removed the video of the segment from the show’s YouTube and Facebook pages.