Samantha Bee's TBS Show Apologizes for Mocking Cancer Patient's 'Nazi Hair'

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee went a little too far in making fun of conservatives.

TBS’ late-night political show has apologized for joking that a conservative writer had “Nazi hair” on Wednesday’s episode — not knowing that the writer, Outset’s Kyle Coddington, had that haircut due to cancer treatment. The show issued an apology on Thursday via Twitter, stating that they just learned of his condition and “have removed him from the piece”:

The joke came during a segment about the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), saying: “This year, the bow ties were gone and replaced by Nazi hair,” with an image of Coddington (seen below, on the left). But Coddington’s sister Megan tweeted that her brother’s haircut was due to treatment for Stage 4 brain cancer:

Coddington’s site Outset also defended their writer with a post stating that Coddington had just completed his first round of chemotherapy and radiation to treat his cancer.

In addition to the apology, TBS has removed the video of the segment from the show’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

10 Comments
  1. DL says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    See, when you act like a jerk and offend someone, you apologize and make it right. POTUS should take notes.

    Reply
  2. Pedro says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:29 AM

    For a liberal show, they mock people’s weight, hairstyles, clothing, accents and all these very superficial things all of the time while calling people bigots.

    Reply
    • padraicjacob says:
      March 9, 2017 at 11:34 AM

      To be fair, she openly criticizes Democrats and Republicans on the show. She’s equal opportunity. Do you watch the show?

      Reply
      • Pedro says:
        March 9, 2017 at 11:40 AM

        You don’t seem to. First, I am a liberal. But the same Samantha Bee that has a segment on how despicable was that the press fat-shamed model Alicia Machado, openly fat-shames a lot of people in the show who are conservatives, including nobodies who she have no idea how much she will hurt of even if they are fat because of a medical condition.

        She’s often mean to regular people for their clothes and appearances in the same breath she’s calling people bigots.

        Bee thinks whoever disagrees with her deserve all sort of offence, like Bernie supporters. But she doesn’t need to make fun of her ideas. Body-shaming is just fine with her.

        Reply
  3. Collette says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    Who watches her? She’s not amusing.

    Reply
  4. Harris says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    in the words of Trump, she’s a nasty woman. This lady isn’t even funny and just rips America

    Reply
    • Natalie says:
      March 9, 2017 at 11:38 AM

      I’ll take a nasty woman over an orange buffoon any day of the week, AND she apologized which is more than Trump has EVER done.

      Reply
  5. Jimmy says:
    March 9, 2017 at 11:40 AM

    Wow. I’m a Democrat, but I cannot handle this show. It’s just plain nasty.

    Reply
    • Pedro says:
      March 9, 2017 at 11:42 AM

      Agreed. Bee behaves just like Trump. She’s just on the other side. But she’s rude to people, especially those who can’t defend themselves.

      Reply
