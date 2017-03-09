Ratings: Designated Survivor Returns Up, Modern Family Hits Low

ABC’s Designated Survivor resumed its freshman run on Wednesday night with 5.9 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, up a tenth in the demo from its eternity-ago midseason finale.

Entering the back half of its season, it should be noted, Dez is ABC’s No.3-rated drama, behind Grey’s and Scandal.

On the sitcom side, Goldbergs (5.7 mil/1.7), Speechless (5 mil/1.5) and Modern Family (6.3 mil/1.9) were all down a tenth — with the latter dipping to an all-time demo low, just as contract talks are heating up — while black-ish (5.1 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths.

Over on CBS, Survivor 34 opened with 7.7 mil and a 1.7, placing second in the night in the demo though hitting series lows for a premiere. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (5.4 mil/0.9) added a few eyeballs versus its freshman finale, yet was down a tenth to a demo low.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon (5.9 mil/1.2) dipped 6 percent and two tenths to series lows, while Star (3.9 mil/1.1) was steady.

