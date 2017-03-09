Ratings: Designated Survivor Returns Up, Modern Family Hits Low

ABC’s Designated Survivor resumed its freshman run on Wednesday night with 5.9 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, up a tenth in the demo from its eternity-ago midseason finale.
Entering the back half of its season, it should be noted, Dez is ABC’s No.3-rated drama, behind Grey’s and Scandal.
On the sitcom side, Goldbergs (5.7 mil/1.7), Speechless (5 mil/1.5) and Modern Family (6.3 mil/1.9) were all down a tenth — with the latter dipping to an all-time demo low, just as contract talks are heating up — while black-ish (5.1 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths.
Over on CBS, Survivor 34 opened with 7.7 mil and a 1.7, placing second in the night in the demo though hitting series lows for a premiere. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (5.4 mil/0.9) added a few eyeballs versus its freshman finale, yet was down a tenth to a demo low.
Fox’s Lethal Weapon (5.9 mil/1.2) dipped 6 percent and two tenths to series lows, while Star (3.9 mil/1.1) was steady.
wow, i’m pleasantly surprised to hear about designated survivor’s ratings. i thought for sure they’d be down with such a long winter hiatus. glad to read they were up!
I watched THREE hours of continuous SURVIVORY stuff last night. ha.
Me too!!
Nice that DS came back up but it wont stay there. Survivor still doing ok but not as great. MF finally went below 2’s. Poor FOX, LW is starting to fall and Star isn’t much better
It’s gonna be a great season of Survivor with the game changers however, The Queen lost some points with me last night. Taunting is so annoying.