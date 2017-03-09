Baskets Renewed for Season 3 at FX

Zach Galifianakis isn’t done clowning around at FX.

The cable network has renewed the critically acclaimed Baskets for a third season, it was announced on Thursday.

“This year Baskets has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX, said in a statement. “Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with Baskets.”

Baskets‘ sophomore run continues this evening with Episode 8, “Funeral,” which finds Chip attempt to sort things out after someone accidentally punches Cody in the face. (Sounds like a feel good time!)

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Psyched for Baskets‘ renewal?