Courtesy of FX

Baskets Renewed for Season 3 at FX

By /

Zach Galifianakis isn’t done clowning around at FX.

The cable network has renewed the critically acclaimed Baskets for a third season, it was announced on Thursday.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

Cancelled or Not? 13 Shows on the Bubble
Launch Gallery

“This year Baskets has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards,” Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX, said in a statement. “Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with Baskets.”

Baskets‘ sophomore run continues this evening with Episode 8, “Funeral,” which finds Chip attempt to sort things out after someone accidentally punches Cody in the face. (Sounds like a feel good time!)

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

Psyched for Baskets‘ renewal?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 