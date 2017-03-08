Ratings: This Is Us Hits Audience High, Flash and Legends Hit Lows

NBC’s This Is Us this Tuesday drew 11 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating, rising 17 percent from its previous outing to deliver its largest audience yet (and outdraw CBS’ Bull for the first time ever) while hitting a demo high for a regularly scheduled airing (bested only by its post-Obama farewell address 3.0).

Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (11.5 mil/2.6) was steady week-to-week. At 10 pm, yet another episode of Chicago Justice did 6.2 mil/1.3, dipping from its Sunday airing.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (2.5 mil/0.9) slipped 14 percent and two tenths to hit series lows. Legends of Tomorrow (1.6 mil/0.5) dipped to its own lows. (Got Flash Qs? I’m heading to the set this week; EMAIL InsideLine@tvline.com!)

CBS | Both NCIS (14.1 mil/1.6) and Bull (10.3 mil/1.3) dipped to their smallest audiences ever while holding into their demo lows. NCIS: New Orleans (8.9 mil/1.1) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | Bones (2.9 mil/0.7) was steady.

ABC | The Middle (6.1 mil/1.4) and Real O’Neals (2.9 mil/0.9) ticked down, American Housewife (5.2 mil/1.4) and Fresh Off the Boat (3.7 mil/1.1) were steady.

