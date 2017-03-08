Ratings: This Is Us Hits Audience High, Flash and Legends Hit Lows

NBC’s This Is Us this Tuesday drew 11 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating, rising 17 percent from its previous outing to deliver its largest audience yet (and outdraw CBS’ Bull for the first time ever) while hitting a demo high for a regularly scheduled airing (bested only by its post-Obama farewell address 3.0).
Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (11.5 mil/2.6) was steady week-to-week. At 10 pm, yet another episode of Chicago Justice did 6.2 mil/1.3, dipping from its Sunday airing.
Elsewhere….
THE CW | The Flash (2.5 mil/0.9) slipped 14 percent and two tenths to hit series lows. Legends of Tomorrow (1.6 mil/0.5) dipped to its own lows. (Got Flash Qs? I’m heading to the set this week; EMAIL InsideLine@tvline.com!)
CBS | Both NCIS (14.1 mil/1.6) and Bull (10.3 mil/1.3) dipped to their smallest audiences ever while holding into their demo lows. NCIS: New Orleans (8.9 mil/1.1) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.
FOX | Bones (2.9 mil/0.7) was steady.
ABC | The Middle (6.1 mil/1.4) and Real O’Neals (2.9 mil/0.9) ticked down, American Housewife (5.2 mil/1.4) and Fresh Off the Boat (3.7 mil/1.1) were steady.
I’m not terribly surprised about the Flash (and honestly, maybe I should be worried about Supergirl and Legends next year, this might be indicative of a third season problem across the CW universe, given that was probably the worst of Arrow too, which while much better, hasn’t super recovered in the ratings). I even missed New Girl last night because I actually usually watch that live.
I am disappointed that we have gone further into mopey territory on Flash this season after all of it in season 2. Is it too much to ask to have The Flash be happy and optimistic? Confident and not cocky?
Oh and you know, not keep secrets from one another?
If they can do that with season 4 I think it might be a good breath of fresh air for the series
Right? Having Wally basically tell Iris about the ring just because he’s sad is terrible writing. Having him even notice it while seeing his sister get murdered is even worse.
Comedy is hard to write. Drama is easier. Melodrama is simple. It is indicative of a not talented writer room. Making a good show that is bright and fun (if not funny) is hard. Gloom and doom is easy.
Ah yes. Wally was so messy in last night’s episode. Anyway, we know Barry wants to marry Iris (everything he does is for her) so this proposal drama is so contrived.
I know. Greg Berlanti, you can do better than this (I know you’re busy, but PLEASE).
New Girl was a repeat last night if it helps. Doesn’t make last night’s Flash any better, though.
Total Viewers don’t matter. At al.
Records are records, though. (And This Is Us also hit a demo high, so…?)
OK then, shouldn’t The Real O’Neals be headed to certain death per the demo AND total viewers. If it isn’t cancelled after this season, it would be difficult for me to take any of this ratings stuff seriously.
I didn’t say total viewers “mattered” much, just that superlatives are superlatives — especially a rising freshman show in this dire, dark, gnarly TV landscape.
To your point, The Real O’Neals is averaging a 0.9 in the all-important demo, tying Dr Ken as ABC’s lowest-rated comedy.
Please, let me me be clear: I LOVE This Is Us, and I haven’t felt this way about a show since the early years of Mad Men. It deserves the ratings it’s gotten.
Any chance the industry gets away from the “All Important 18-49 Ratings”? For those of us just outside of that range, it’s insulting. CBS would barely exist in the ratings if it were not for the 50+ audience.
Not surprised by The Flash numbers at all. I haven’t really been enjoying this season and it seems I’m not the only one. I have the past 5 episodes sitting in my DVR and I’m not the least bit interested in watching them. I am however (and probably in the minority) enjoying Arrow this season. I never miss an episode of Arrow!!!
Shocked you actually mentioned Bull! Of course it was in a negative light but I guess now we know you know it exists. :)
5 articles by Matt since September about bull. So he knows it exists.
That’s actually a series low for Legends, isn’t it? Ouch. :(
Indeed; editing….